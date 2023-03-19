Allison Dohrman listens to music by Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Michael Bolton to pump her up and get ready to cycle as fast as she can.

Representing Texas and Aggieland, Allison, 24, will compete as the lone female cyclist from Texas at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in June in Berlin, Germany.

“I am not scared,” she told The Eagle on Friday from her home in College Station. “I am brave, brave to attempt.”

Her mom, Michelle Dohrman, said Allison was diagnosed with Down syndrome when she was born, and one of worst fears was that her daughter would grow up and not being treated kindly.

“But, it never happened ...” Michelle said. “She’s very good at insisting that she be treated like everybody else.”

Allison has been a member of the Road Rascals, a Special Olympics cycling team in College Station, for the last five years, and she has used their motto, “Let me win; but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt,” as encouragement to keep going and try everything that comes her way.

The Road Rascals are supported by the College Station school district and the Brazos Valley Booster Club, also known as the Aggie Bombers. The Special Olympics will host hundreds of athletes from all over the world. Allison had to prequalify for the games and beat record times in order to be considered for the games.

She will travel independently to New Jersey on June 10 and meet her team. The following day, her team will take a plane to Germany and stay with host families and train before the games, which take place June 17-25. She will compete in the 2 kilometer race and the 500 meter race, one of 250 competitors from other countries.

Michelle said as Allison was growing up she wanted to be sure to prepare her to be as independent as possible, and is excited and nervous Allison will travel by herself, but is hopeful the whole family will get to watch her compete live.

“A lot of times my thought process is, ‘would I let one of my other kids do whatever Allison is wanting to do?’ Because we really want her to be as much like them as possible and to be treated as independently as possible,” Michelle said. “So of course I would let them go [to Berlin] and here we are.”

Allison’s younger siblings, Olivia and Robert, would go on bike rides with her when they were all little and which is where she developed a love of cycling. She trains once a week with her team but at home she rides for fun on a stationary bike, which she said is her favorite.

“I like riding a bike because it makes me confident and it makes me stronger and healthy,” Allison said. “I am ready for the World Games, and I am most excited to see the world and make new friends.”

Olivia, 19, said Allison is loved by many, and never has any trouble making friends. She often calls her a “diva” because Allison has always been confident in herself and knows how she wants thing done. When she heard the news about Allison going to Berlin from their dad, Doug, she said she was shocked that Allison was the only female qualifier from the entire state of Texas.

“When she first started cycling I was scared for her because she didn’t know how to break properly and I thought she would crash into me, so that was my brother Robert’s domain for a while because he was much better at biking than I was,” Olivia recalled. “We would always have dance parties together and we grew up pretty close.”

When Olivia was in middle school she would help with the special needs Olympics and served as Allison’s aid. She said she knew Allison was independent and wanted everyone to treat her as such.

“It is a gripe of mine that people think she or someone with Down syndrome can’t do anything on their own, but if you don’t give them a chance to try, they aren’t going to learn how to do it,” Olivia said on Friday. “Allison is very independent and she can do plenty of stuff by herself. I think people just need to give her an opportunity, before they just do it for her.”

Michelle said she feels fortunate to have raised Allison in a community where she is loved by many and has a lot of support.

Allison currently works two jobs, one at Prodigy Learning Center as a staffer, and the other at Texas Roadhouse in College Station as a hostess. Michelle said she feels wonderful knowing her daughter is independent and can tackle anything that comes before her.

“When she was born we really had no idea what her capabilities were going to be and I hadn’t really interacted with anybody with Down syndrome,” she recalled. “And this is what you aspire to, is to get your child to be independent, and I thought she would be with us forever but now maybe not. And so it was bitter sweet, we were very proud of her when we found out she is going to Germany. We knew she could do it because that is what we have been working for, but it’s my job and now I feel like I don’t have a job. But her doing this, shows I did my job as I mom.”

Michelle said Allison and their family raised enough money to where her trip is fully funded. All they have left is to raise funds for the parents and two siblings to see her compete in Germany. Michelle said she is grateful for any community support in the effort.

To donate to Allison’s family trip to Germany, visit gofundme.com/f/allisons-family-support-her-at-special-olympics.