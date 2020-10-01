College Station couple arrested after domestic dispute

Police responding to the report of a domestic dispute arrested a College Station couple on a variety of charges on Tuesday.

According to College Station police, authorities were called to the 300 block of Redmond Drive around 10 a.m. Tuesday after a caller reported hearing a woman screaming. Once police entered the home, a large amount of marijuana was visible, and a search warrant was issued, a report states. Peyton Johnson, 18, and Julius Howard, 19, were detained.

Inside the home, police said, 4.6 grams of THC and more than nine ounces of marijuana were found. Authorities said 112.8 grams of methamphetamine pills, a digital scale and packaging material also were found.

Johnson and Howard are charged with two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. One charge is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison, and one is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. They are also charged with possession of marijuana under five pounds, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.

Johnson is also charged with assault causing bodily injury — family violence, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. She remains in the Brazos County Jail on $85,000 bond.

Howard is also charged with assault of a public servant and resisting arrest, both third-degree felonies. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $99,000 bond.