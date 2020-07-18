College Station councilman John Nichols announced Friday that he plans to run for reelection in November.
In a statement on Facebook, he acknowledged challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said some of his priorities for the city include designing creative programs to encourage reinvestment by new families in older neighborhoods, building partnerships with local businesses during the recovery period of the pandemic, and setting the stage for economic and employment growth.
“There are many priorities that I believe are of a critical nature,” his statement reads. “At the foremost for the city is to ensure fiscal discipline. I have served on the Budget and Finance Committee for several years and am familiar with the challenges of redirecting and mobilizing our resources to ensure continuity of services during an economic downturn.”
Nichols’ Place 5 seat will be one of four College Station council positions on the November ballot. Bob Brick’s Place 1 seat, Linda Harvell’s Place 3 spot and the currently vacant Place 4 also will be on the ticket. Place 1 is up for a two-year term, places 3 and 5 are up for four-year terms, and Place 4 will be for an unexpired one-year term.
Elizabeth Cunha and Joe Guerra Jr. will face off in the November special runoff election for Place 4.
The four-year terms will be the first since voters in 2018 approved lengthening the three-year roles.
