College Station City Council welcomes new members

Mayor John Nichols and new College Station councilmen William Wright, Mark Smith and Bob Yancy are ready to hit the ground running as they were officially sworn into their new roles Monday night at City Hall.

“I am very happy to have the new members coming on council,” Nichols said during the reception. “I know several of them and they have served the city in many different ways in the past, and we want to help them find their role on the council and bring their ideas. I have said many times my job is to open the doors and allow them to engage and make sure we have processes in place which are transparent; and where they feel comfortable in following the goals they set forward when they were campaigning.”

Nichols read a proclamation during the reception and announced Nov. 21 as Karl Mooney, Bob Brick and John Crompton Day for the outgoing mayor and councilors' “outstanding leadership.”

“To the outgoing councilmembers, I thank them for their service. Each of them brought some unique ideas, each of them delivered on the messages and priorities that they had in mind. They were collaborative and creative at the same time,” Nichols said. “They didn’t always agree, but there are a good group and they added to the quality of life in this city and I thank them. And I look forward to seeing what they are going to do next in their careers.”

Mooney and Brick gave their parting farewells and welcomed the new councilmen. Crompton was unable to attend the meeting due to travel.

Mooney thanked city staff, and his wife Beverly, and Nichols for stepping forward as mayor.

“People have asked me ‘Are you looking forward to this day?’ I have told them ‘It is bittersweet. But there is still much to do,’” Mooney said. “Thank you for your support, because without it none of these things would have been possible.”

Brick said in his parting speech that it has “been an honor and a privilege to serve in this capacity.”

“My gratitude goes also to the current members of the council for sharing their perspective and insight into complex issues with civility and courtesy. I have appreciated input from all of the citizens of the community on the topic of the moment,” he said. “I want to congratulate those newly elected to the council, your lives and your city will be enriched by your service.”

City Manager Bryan Woods also thanked the outgoing councilmembers for their service, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic era.

“It has been tremendous to be in this community and get to work with each of you,” he said. “I feel very blessed. We have been through personal tragedy and triumph and we have been through really what could be the worst situations any kind of local government can face, and through your leadership we have been able to excel.”

One of the new councilmembers is Wright, Place 2, who is a production manager for Reynolds & Reynolds and a graduate of Texas A&M University and College Station Citizen’s Fire Academy. He was elected to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in 2021, and previously served on the Impact Fee Advisory Committee and the Citizens Bond Advisory Committee.

“I am ready to hit the ground running with the rest of the new council,” he said at the reception. “And try to figure out how to tackle the issues that were up there from the last council with housing and zoning; and kind of look towards the future in what we want College Station to look like so we can start working towards that.”

Smith, Place 1 councilman, is retired and was elected to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in January. He served as the city’s Public Works director for 16 years and another 15 years as the assistant director, and was a member of various development service groups for the city.

“This is a good council, I am looking forward to getting to know them and learning how we can work together, that is sort of the first thing on my mind at this point,” he said. “A lot of things have already been done, good things, and I want to continue to support those things. I want to keep the momentum going and do everything I can.”

Yancy, Place 5 councilman, is retired and previously worked as public information officer for the city. He also served on the Baylor Scott & White Hospital Board for nine years and as chairman for six of those years. He is currently the Chairman of the Service Academy Selection Committee for Brazos County, and is a graduate of Texas A&M University who served in the U.S. Air Force.

“I feel like it is an honor and a duty and I am ready to get to work,” he said. “The city of College Station is a city in transition and we are feeling the effects of incredible growth, unfortunately with increased property crime, our neighborhoods are under pressure. We all see the traffic going up and down the streets is getting more intense. And so the strategic framework for how we grow is important. The decisions we make today are going to impact the city for a generation to come. I look forward to doing the headache-inducing research, showing up on time and voting my conscience.”

Nichols also shared what he hopes to start working on in his new role.

“I am going to be doing a lot of background work myself, because there are things that I don’t know that the mayor was involved in that I have to catch up on,” he said. “We have economic development that is moving along and we are going to continue to work on some of those items. Like the discussions with the university on the Macy’s building and the esports agenda that they are bringing forward, which is really exciting, and I am looking forward to how that shapes up. That will probably be early next year before it actually comes back to us [council] in the form of more specifics. We have a lot of things to do and I am excited about it and we will hit the ground running.”