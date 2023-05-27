Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

College Station residents and developers could see an increase in impact fees after discussion among the city council and staff.

During a May 15 council meeting, the council was given an update by the city’s civil engineer, Carol Cotter, during the workshop phase.

According to city staff, the council voted 5-2, with councilors Linda Harvell and Bob Yancy against, for staff to bring back an ordinance raising the water impact fees (50% of the maximum in 2024, 55% in 2025, and 60% in 2026) and roadway impact fees (20% of the maximum in 2024, 25% in 2025, and 30% in 2026). Wastewater fees won’t change.

During the hear citizens portion of the meeting, former councilman John Crompton spoke in support of raising the fees; and residents Austin McKnight and Craig Regan, and developers James Murr and Hunter Goodwin spoke against the increases.

Cotter told The Eagle recently that impact fees are a funding mechanism for infrastructure.

“It is a mechanism for cities to recover infrastructure costs. For the city of College Station, it is to recover costs in roadways, waterlines and wastewater lines that are necessitated by and attributed to new development,” she said. “They are proportional to new development and basically shift the cost of the infrastructure that is needed for new development to new development from existing taxpayers and utility ratepayers.”

Impact fees are a one-time assessment and they are collected in the early stages of obtaining a building permit; they are only assessed on new development and it is paid when that impact is introduced to the system, Cotter said.

“The state allows impact fees for water, wastewater, roadways and drainage, but the city of College Station has only adopted impact fees for water, wastewater and roadways,” Cotter said.

College Station first adopted citywide impact fees in 2016 and prior to that there were small area impact fees that were utility specific, but not for roadways at that time.

“The city of College Station got with a number of developers in order to kind of spur development in some of the areas for growth,” Cotter explained. “We installed some sewer trunk lines and a water main to help provide the utilities there for new development so it wasn’t really anything new to the city of College Station, but it added roadway and it expanded it to a larger service territory so then more people paid the impact fee.”

Impact fees are part of a 10-year program where the city will look at the existing infrastructure and provide capacity for projected growth, Cotter said.

“When you subtract out cost related to existing development and then growth outside that 10-year window, you come up with your costs that are of that infrastructure that is being constructed; the cost of that infrastructure related to that new growth or attributable to the new growth,” she said. “There is a credit calculation because a portion of utility bills goes to pay debt service on utility projects. As with your taxes that you pay, a portion of those taxes come to the city to help fund capital improvement projects.”

Once impact fees were introduced back in 2016, the council determined what the maximum assessable rate is or what cost is proportional to each new development unit.

“The city council did elect to collect only a portion of those max fees,” Cotter said. “In relation to a single-family home, the cost for a single-family home for water impact fees was $500, for wastewater was $3,000, and for roadway was $1,500.”

In 2021, the council completed a five-year update and set the maximum assessable rates for water, wastewater and roadway.

“Council adopted those maximum rates and then decided from those existing collection rates, they increased the amount 10% for residential development,” Cotter said. “The cost for water for a single-family home went from $500 to $550. That maximum assessable rate for water is $3,877 for a single-family home, it is collecting at a significantly lower rate than what the cost is attributable to the growth. For wastewater, the collection rate in 2021 for a single-family home went from $3,000 to $3,300 which is the collection rate. The maximum rate is $5,572. For roadway, that went up 10% as well from $1,500 to $1,600. … The maximum for roadway ranges from $1,876 to $12,980 depending on which zone."

After the council workshop, there was no formal change made to impact fees at this time. Cotter said city staff will bring the formal proposal to the council in June with the reflection of changes they asked to see, and will take a final vote at the future meeting.