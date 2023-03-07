Following multiple public discussions and comments about College Station's purposed sewer line that would wade into the city of Bryan's Beverly Estates neighborhood, the College Station City Council will look into additional design work for an alternate route at Thursday's meeting.

The line would impact Beverly Estates as it would travel either behind or in front of properties in that neighborhood. The council will consider funds to look into survey work for the back lot option near Pin Oak Creek.

The cost of this additional survey work is $87,500, as the council will consider a change order to the design contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates of Bryan for the Northeast Trunkline Phase 4 project.

"The City of College Station approved a contract in 2022 with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. for the design of the Northeast Sewer Trunk Line Phase 4. The design will include installation of a sewer trunk line which would serve areas of the community which includes the University Corridor and Northgate. This would allow for continued development in this area which will soon be limited by existing sewer capacity," College Station city staff stated. "After numerous discussions and meetings with the residents in and around the proposed route, the City is considering an alternative route alignment option. This alternative route would be along the back-lots of North Rosemary Drive, next to Pin Oak Creek. This alternative alignment will require additional survey and data collection work."

The council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in College Station City Hall located at 1101 Texas Avenue.