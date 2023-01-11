College Station City Council plans to discuss Texas legislation

The 88th session of the Texas Legislature began Tuesday and in preparation, College Station city leaders will discuss proposed bills that could impact local governments and ways to participate in the process during Thursday night’s council meeting at City Hall.

The city council also will consider establishing a legislative program for the upcoming session of the Texas Legislature. The program directs city staff to support or oppose issues likely to arise during the session and communicate those stances to legislators.

Mayor John Nichols told The Eagle on Wednesday afternoon that in preparation for the workshop discussion, he is prepared to go over all six policies for the council to consider.

“We do have a proposed legislative program for 2023,” he said. “For the city of College Station something we are going to use is our base talking points with legislators; track some of the items that the Texas Municipal League [considers] legislative priorities, which we did endorse at a [previous] meeting. Clearly we put our own spin on things and added some things to that.”

Some policies pertain to maintaining local control, meaning the city will seek to preserve home rule authority by opposing bills which allow the state to preempt municipal authority or erode the city’s authority to govern locally.

“Home rule cities in Texas don’t get any state aid of any kind. Unlike most states, the state of Texas doesn’t share any revenue that they collect with the cities,” Nichols said. “So cities have been authorized to manage their own finances and control their own destiny, but we find that the legislature in recent years has attempted to override some of our local control and they preempt municipal authority on a number of things.”

Regarding finance under municipal revenue, the city will oppose state mandates which do not allow the city to provide a stable source of funding to meet the needs of citizens as approved by the council, according to city staff.

“Public finance is critical to the city, we have developed a good balance of revenue and have been generating possibilities,” Nichols said. “Property tax and sales tax are a major part of that and in recent years the state legislature has attempted to impose revenue tax caps on one kind or another.”

Under water rights, the city will support legislation which will establish the prioritization of water rights based on the date at which an entity’s claim to the groundwater was filed with the state of Texas, similar to the priority date system of permitting used to regulate access to surface water; and allow a municipality to count its service territory as part of an area legally controlled as far as acreage and drilling wells, according to city staff.

“We are concerned about major private sector entities outside of our region buying water rights, which they can do, and using them outside of our region to support major manufacturing facilities that need a lot of water. What we would like to do is enforce historic rights,” Nichols said. “In the long run if we hit a severe drought, we would like to have historic use rights so that the cities and university as long-term users — and the people who have already purchased water rights under the land we have already made arrangements with to feed into our systems — we would like to have it recognized that we have first rights on that water.”

The city will support legislation regarding electricity that will preserve local regulatory authority, harden the state’s electric grid against blackouts, and mitigate the cost and liabilities of the outage event caused by Winter Storm Uri from being passed on to cities and residents, according to city staff.

“We want to support anything the state does to harden the electric grid against blackouts,” Nichols said.

According to city staff, local governments bear a responsibility to provide core services for the overall health and well-being of their citizens. Under growth and development, the city will oppose legislation which will erode municipal authority related to development matters, including annexation, eminent domain, zoning, regulatory takings, building codes, tree preservation and short-term rentals; and erode municipal authority over the management and control of rights-of-way, including by state of federal legislation.

“[The state] tends to believe that cities are overreaching and overbearing when in fact we provide critical services for the bulk of economic activity for the state of Texas,” Nichols said. “Eighty to 90% of the economic activity occurs to that of cities and yet the state seems to want to diminish the role of cities and we think that is an unfortunate circumstance.”

Regarding public safety, the city will support legislation which increases existing, or creates new, grant program funding to provide financial assistance to local governmental law enforcement agencies for public safety resources; including legislation to support the use and the purchase of body cameras and associated data storage costs, according to city staff.

“We are looking for continued public and state support for grant funding for our first responders; and we will be looking forward to working with the state on any grant programs that might be available,” Nichols said.

The meeting will be livestreamed via Optimum Ch. 19 and on its website.