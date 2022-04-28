College Station City Council members hear proposed projects for November bond election

College Station City Council members may have 33 proposed projects to consider for the November bond election after the 2022 Citizen Bond Advisory Committee ranked the projects in a list of priority and presented their findings during a council meeting Thursday night.

In March, the city hosted a public input meeting where 33 projects were presented for citizens to get an idea of what each project entails. With about 80 people at the public meeting, comments were given to the bond committee which then determined what types of projects citizens were interested in, according to David Higdon, the bond committee’s chairman.

“When citizens came in for the public input meeting, they had a presentation from each bond proposal and were asked what they liked and didn’t like,” Higdon said before the meeting. “There were a lot of interesting comments, but it really helped from our standpoint that involves what the citizens were really looking for from a project standpoint.”

An online survey also was made available for citizen input; in total, the committee received 68 ranked lists in person and 466 ranked lists from the online survey, according to Higdon. After receiving that feedback the bond committee then ranked the proposed projects from high to low priority levels.

“We were presented a list of 33 projects and we were asked, which are your favorites?,” Higdon said at the meeting. “Our 23-member committee was a cross section of professional people, developers, neighborhood groups and inventive citizens; it was a collaboration.”

Higdon said during the process of ranking the proposed bond projects, the members were asked to keep these three questions in mind: “Does it benefit the entire city? Is the project compatible with the comprehensive plan, and how important is it to you as an individual?”

The type of project that was ranked as most important was public safety, with the installation of a new fire station ranked at the top, Higdon said.

“The number one commonality was that public safety is paramount; everyone with the exception of one, came back and said the number one thing was the installation of a new fire station as their number one priority,” he said. “Public safety is the biggest concern and public parks were also a part of the equation. Of the 33, there were 19 related to the Parks and Recreation Department.”

Some of the other top priority projects include the widening of Rock Prairie Road East, Citywide Park improvements, Bachmann Little League Building replacement, Veterans Park soccer field replacements, pickleball courts installation, bicycle and pedestrian improvements and facility work to Central Park Operations Shop, Higdon said. Some of the lower priority projects included the widening of Luther Street, installation of a recreation center, Military Heritage Center and an extension to Town Lake Drive, Higdon said.

Of the 33 projects, the first 12 were grouped as needing to be serviced in the next five to 10 years, the next 13-24 could be completed in the next five to 10 years, and the final 25-33 were grouped as possible projects to delay, Higdon said.

The bond committee asked city staff to assess the cost of each project; city staff came up with costs that would reflect a $75-78 million bond estimate as to not have a property tax increase, Higdon said.

The committee broke down the types of projects with a $78.5 million bond estimate, and found that 41% of funds could go to park improvements, 37% to street work, 13% to public safety and 9% to facility work, Higdon said.

Higdon recognized the citizens that “put forth their ideas and showed that [other] citizens were very lucky to have people that care and are engaged with their city government.”

Councilman John Nichols thanked Higdon and the committee for the work they did.

“I must say how much I appreciate the work of committee and how they presented a tremendous list of opportunities,” councilman John Nichols said.

Councilwoman Linda Harvell also thanked the committee and the citizens’ for their contribution.

“The amount of time and effort and enthusiasm and community feedback that was presented, and showing in what is best for the city, thank you for all that you did,” she said.

The council will discuss the projects during a special meeting May 18.

The last day for the City Council to adopt an ordinance calling for a bond election is Aug. 22; early voting begins Oct. 24 and the general election is Nov. 8.

Visit cstx.gov/2022bond to view the full list of projects, provide feedback, submit comments and view the Citizen’s Bond Advisory Committee timeline. Residents also can provide comments and questions by email to bond2022@cstx.gov.

Among other business, the council:

Proclaimed May as Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month, National Bike Month and National Public Works Week.

Proclaimed April 28 as Gary Blair Day after a presentation to former Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair, who retired last month after 37 seasons as a college head coach. A Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame member, Blair spent 19 seasons at A&M and led the Aggies to the 2011 national championship, according to city staff.

Approved a $863,750 change order to the annual price agreement with Larry Young Paving for concrete curb, gutter, and flatwork installation, not-to-exceed a $4.32 million contract.

Accepted the guaranteed maximum price of $3.87 million for renovating the city-owned building at 1207 Texas Avenue as part of the construction manager at risk contract with JaCody Construction. The building is the future home of the city’s economic development and tourism divisions, according to city staff.

