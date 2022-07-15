College Station City Council members hear about future intersection that could impact Pebble Creek subdivision

Multiple residents of the Pebble Creek subdivision in College Station attended Thursday night’s City Council meeting to express their concerns about the potential of a future intersection that could bring heavy traffic into their neighborhood.

Emily Fisher, the city’s director of public works, gave a presentation regarding Corporate Parkway, formerly known as Pebble Creek Parkway, and potential alignment options that would connect a future intersection between the two across William D. Fitch Parkway, as part of the Midtown Business Park Preliminary Plan.

In 2020, city staff spoke to consultants about various alignment options for Corporate Parkway at its future intersection with William D Fitch. Fisher’s presentation reviewed five potential intersection options and explained the benefits and constraints of each during the meeting.

The council did not take any action after residents spoke during the public hearing. Fisher made note that the city has no funding for this project at this time, nor does it have any plans to start this project in the near future.

“Corporate Parkway is shown going around W.D. Fitch Parkway where the entrance of Pebble Creek is located,” she told the council. “The intent of the capital project that was approved was to design a section of Corporate Parkway starting at Midtown Drive, and terminating somewhere in this area to be able to develop these lots in Business Park. There were no funds approved for construction for Phase 1 or any future phase of Corporate Parkway, it was just to look at where we could start and where we could terminate and utilize as many lots as we could in case funding did come along for construction.”

Jason Schubert, the city’s transportation planning coordinator, presented after Fisher and told the council about the city’s current thoroughfare plan and how this future intersection would be a part of that.

In 2009 the council adopted the Comprehensive Plan that included the city's Thoroughfare Plan, according to city staff. The Thoroughfare Plan provides a long term vision of the major street network necessary to meet future travel needs. The plan locates and classifies major streets by access to adjacent land use, mobility for through traffic and context; and guides future investments and provides the public and the development community with information about the long term plan for the road network, according to city staff.

Lloyd Davis, who lives in the Pebble Creek Subdivision, spoke on behalf of a group and said 1,200 signed a petition against a future intersection.

“I thought [Fisher’s] presentation was excellent. While you think it makes your point, it makes our point," Davis told the council. "Midtown was conceived in 2008, great. One of the problems we have today is the [South Brazos County Fire Department Station 3] fire station was built in 2013; we are not 14 years early, we are 14 years late. We should have been talking about this before the fire station was built and we wouldn’t be having these problems today. … Don’t let your legacy as city council members become ‘This is the city leadership team that brought about the decline of Pebble Creek.'”

Jennifer Greeley also spoke out against the proposal and said she has lived the last 15 years in Pebble Creek and loves the safety aspect of the subdivision.

“Children walk and ride their bikes to and from school … if you put this cut through, you will destroy our quality of life,” she said. “This will affect everyone who comes to Pebble Creek. … Please find another plan.”

Mayor Karl Mooney noted after Fisher’s presentation that there is nothing that says that this extension of Corporate Parkway is going to be built in the near future as there is no funding for it.

“It also says that it does not have to connect with the Pebble Creek neighborhood in any way shape or form,” he said. “And certainly there are options that even if we were to give you any indication or options that this council might suggest, that option could easily be changed by another, subsequent council.”

Councilman John Crompton said the turnout, petitions and letters the council received show the reality of the situation.

“The reality of it is that this Corporate Parkway is not going to go through; the neighborhood is on the alert and they are going to protest it because it didn’t get done as an entity at the beginning,” he said. “The moral of the story is if you try to do these things [one] bit at a time, neighborhoods get built up and you simply can’t go back and around through the neighborhoods.”

Council member Linda Harvell thanked those who came to the meeting to share their thoughts about the potential intersection.

“I am very much into preserving our neighborhoods and neighborhood integrity,” she said. “And at this time I know how much traffic is already going through Pebble Creek as I go over there to visit friends. I am glad to see that there are options, but I would like to see one that does not impact such a large neighborhood.”