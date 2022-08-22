College Station City Council members discuss city's finances

College Station City Council members recently discussed the city’s financial position and possible uses for their fund balance for Fiscal Year 2022-23.

Jeff Kersten, assistant city manager, led the Aug. 11 discussion and told the council about the impact state and federal funding has had on the city’s budget.

The city received $6.4 million in state funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, and Kersten said some of it went to community hospitals and was utilized to offset some public safety salary and benefit costs within the city.

“On the federal grant side, we had the American Rescue Plan Act [ARPA] funds; we were allocated $29.5 million,” he told the council. “You can use those funds in five categories.”

Among the ARPA fund categories are revenue replacement, one-time premium pay, rehiring frozen positions and water and wastewater capital projects; additionally, the funds must be used by Fiscal Year 2024, Kersten said.

Kersten said of the ARPA funds, the city has estimated $16.1 million to be allocated in reimbursement for revenue replacement, which calculates the revenue that was lost and projected to be lost as a result of the pandemic. Other reimbursement funds include a one-time premium pay of $603,213, and a rehiring frozen positions reimbursement of $2.7 million, he said. These three reimbursements will total $19.5 million into the city’s general fund balance; and they are also estimating $9.9 million of ARPA funds toward water/wastewater capital projects, according to Kersten.

“We have estimated we will get reimbursed approximately $16.1 million, and what we have done with that, is use it to offset some of our public safety costs in the general fund. And as a result of that, those dollars are falling into our general fund balance,” he said.

Kersten also explained the city’s general fund forecast over the next five to six years.

“We have approximately $67.9 million projected to be at the end of our fund balance for this year," he said. "This assumes that we are not spending any of the funds we are talking about previously. For FY23 … we also have one-time service level adjustments for additions to the budget … as well as the one-time merit pool for salaries and benefits, and that comes out to under $5 million.”

There are $32.1 million in reserves for the FY23 budget, and $5.5 million is what the city needs to have to maintain their fund balance over the life of a five-year forecast, Kersten said.

“If we spent that in three or four years, we aren’t going to spend that to meet our reserve requirement,” he said. “We have a total available unreserved fund balance of $25,298,000.”

Kersten said the council can decide how to spend the $25.2 million with input and guidance from city staff. Some of the possible uses for the unreserved fund balance were presented to the council, however there was no final action taken on how or when these funds will be utilized.

“One of the things council has talked about in recent meetings has been some possible assistance towards the Unlimited Potential building demolition project; this has a net amount of approximately $240,000,” Kersten said. “This also assumes we would potentially utilize $110,000 from Community Development Block Grant Funds, for a total of $350,000 [toward Unlimited Potential].”

Kersten said another opportunity would be to utilize $500,000 toward adding three to four police vehicles. Another use would be to allocate $350,000 on the public safety side related to ambulance pay, he said.

“This is related to a one-time payment … looking back during the COVID period for those particular individuals who were in the ambulances and working with those particular cases that were going on during COVID,” Kersten said.

Another potential use would be an economic development project with potential commercial redevelopment for $12.9 million, he said. The final potential use for available unreserved funds would be to allocate $11.2 million toward building a recreation center as a future capital project.

Council member Elizabeth Cunha said after reviewing the potential funding uses that she was in favor of proceeding with two of the five.

“Now that inflation has jumped up … we have lost purchasing power with this money because we have been sitting on it for so long. I would definitely like us to move ahead with our additional police vehicles, because not only have we lost purchasing power, but the queueing line for getting those vehicles is ridiculous,” she said at the meeting. “I would rather at least get in the queueing line rather than continuing to wait. That ambulance pay is for the work that the firefighters did in March/April of 2020, two years ago, perhaps we could do that. Two years is a long time to wait.”

Councilman John Nichols agreed with Cunha that they should proceed with those two options first, and Councilman Dennis Maloney was in favor of funds going toward building a recreation center.