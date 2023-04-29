Ed. note: This marks the first in an occasional series on Bryan-College Station women in leadership positions.

Linda Harvell was one of the first women to attend Texas A&M University in 1966, and though she may not have thought much of it at the time, she said it paved the way for her career and other women after her.

“We were not accepted there for the most part,” the College Station city councilor recalled. “I had professors tell me, ‘It doesn’t make any difference what [grade] you make, you are going to flunk because you don’t belong here.’ I had students who didn’t want girls there, and would rush ahead of us and slam the doors in our face. That was just the way it was.”

Despite not being easily accepted at the school, she focused on one goal: gain an education and move forward.

“We (female students) lived at home. There were no apartments, no dorms, no nothing, it was just an opportunity for us to get our education there in College Station. But it really prepared me for the corporate world,” she said. “I went into the travel industry, which way back in the day was a male-dominated industry. So I really wasn’t intimidated by much and I am still not. And I don’t bully either, because of what I dealt with in my early years. I have some great stories to tell, but it was such a period of time. We didn’t think about discrimination, it did not occur to us, that’s just the way it was. And now Texas A&M has more girls than guys and it is a wonderful university for everybody.”

Being the only female student in each of her classes at A&M, Harvell said she had to develop a thicker skin as she had to stand up for herself. That's an attitude the San Antonio native first began developing at the age of 5 in 1954 when her family moved to College Station, in the historic Southside neighborhood, watching her mother, Norma, stand up for neighborhood integrity.

“Back in the '90s, when the city allowed the developers to come in and start tearing down all of these family homes and putting up AgShacks, my mom and other residents started lobbying City Hall [saying], ‘Please protect our neighborhoods,’ and they were ignored,” she said. “It became something that she lived and breathed trying to save the neighborhood.”

Harvell, who has served the last six years on the city council and will term out in 2024, attributes her mother's passion to keeping her going. When Harvell and her late husband, Russ, moved back to College Station, they renovated her childhood home.

“Seeing the development was continuing without any respect for the permanent homeowners, that is when I decided to carry on my mom’s torch," Harvell said. "And I didn’t mean to get involved the way I am today, it just happened. I was appointed to the Historic Preservation Committee and I thought maybe I could do something there. I was chairperson of the 75th anniversary, and there was just something of, ‘We have got to make a difference here; we have to see what we can do.’ I am not a special interest person, I am not in the real estate industry or anything like that, I am just trying to protect the neighborhoods.”

Harvell said that initiative went across the city to the older neighborhoods, and people started standing up and speaking for their communities.

As a woman in a leadership role, Harvell said she hasn’t had to hold a stance or mantra of claiming her womanhood, as a way to get ahead or as an obstacle to overcome at work.

“When I was elected to city council all three times, I don’t think I was elected because I was a woman. I think because the voters liked my platform and liked what I stood for,” she said. “I have never used that as a tool to get ahead or to make a point or anything like that. … For a couple of years I was the only woman on the College Station City Council. I didn’t feel intimidated by the men at all. I think we got along great.”

Given that she is one of two women on the council, Harvell said she feels support and appreciation from female residents in the city who approach her with concerns or ideas.

“It happens often because they are comfortable coming to another woman,” she said. “And I think that is where that relationship is, they feel comfortable. I am very approachable.”

Before her journey as a volunteer for the city, Harvell said she previously worked for four cities. She was a leader in convention of visitors bureaus around the country, and later as a staff member who dealt with city council members, elected officials and residents. Being in many leadership roles, she said there were times she was not seen as a valued member.

“When I was elected to the city council I had this whole different perspective of what it is like being on the other side, and there were times I think [back then] that I wasn’t taken seriously,” she said. “When I was vice president of tourism for the Denver Convention of Visitors Bureau, we [women] weren’t really taken seriously. It was a very much male-dominated industry back in that time and they didn’t take me seriously. It was like ‘Oh, you are the token female.’ It was an interesting process, but I had an all-female staff. We did great, we won awards, we brought in business and when I first came there it was a different perspective.”

Harvell gave advice to women who may worry about not being respected at work.

“My campaign treasurer in all of my campaigns was former [College Station] Mayor Ben White, he gave me one piece of advice that I stuck by, ‘Stick to the high road,’” she said. “If a lady wants to run for an office, sometimes it gets really nasty out on the campaign trail; especially when people don’t want you elected. And the things that are said on social media and everything else, stick to the high road.”

If she could give any advice to her younger self knowing she would be in many leadership roles, she said it would be to "pay attention more.”

“Sometimes you get so busy in your everyday life that you don’t realize the impact you might be making on someone, or an issue or something like that,” she said. “So when it pops up years later, I think I wish I had been paying attention more to what was going on. … I have been blessed with such a great life, wonderful life, family, great careers, and now serving my hometown where I grew up in, it is the best job ever. … It comes with its ups and downs, but just knowing that you are hopefully making a difference is the most important, even if it’s small.”

