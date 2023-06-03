For the last 17 years, Elizabeth Cunha has worked for A&M Consolidated High School in College Station and credits her students as the reason to effect change in the Brazos Valley.

Her hope is that when her students graduate, they are in a community that will best suit them. The idea of serving on the College Station City Council was on her mind as she would reflect on her students maturing.

“At one point I was thinking about how after they leave that graduation stage, then what? What are my students expecting as far as meaningful job opportunities with a sustainable living wage? What do their amenities look like? Where are they going to live?” Cunha told The Eagle on Friday. “[Knowing] that they are graduating into a community where they can thrive and just really embrace adulthood and all that it has to offer. And the city council really is the driver of all of those issues.”

Since being elected to the council in November 2020 she has wanted to make an impact in city policies that have an effect on residents’ daily lives. She works in the school’s credit recovery program, which is designed for students who need alternative way to gain credits so they can graduate.

“I wanted to take my turn at that table so I could make sure my students are graduating into a community that is ready to receive them and that they want to invest and grow and stay right here in the Brazos Valley for the next chapter of their lives,” she said.

With her background in education, Cunha continued serving the area in other ways. She served on the city’s Parks and Recreation Board, Planning and Zoning Commission and Transportation and Mobility Committee and volunteered with the IRS Income Tax Assistance program. She also attended the University of Texas at Austin and Blinn College.

When she was elected to serve on the council she found it was a way to build a bridge between the community and the “government that seeks to serve that community.”

“I spend a lot of time learning about the way our city government works and the programs and resources that are available to our residents,” she said. “My favorite part is taking a resident who feels really frustrated and be able to explain the resources that are available or the programs or the ‘why’ behind what is happening. ... We have great people working in our city, they want to do a good job and we have great residents who want to participate in moving our community forward. When you can communicate to both sides that we are all on the same team and we all want the same thing and we are moving in that direction, it just makes everyone less stressed and more happy and definitely a more joyful community.”

Cunha said her husband, Naveen, is her rock and supports her in achieving her goals, especially as a woman in a leadership role. In her time serving the city, she said she has never felt unsupported as a woman, but rather felt the presence of the women who served before her and paved the way.

“I think we are entering a generation spot now where many careers and many life plans are at a merit-based place for women's issues,” she said. “I think other demographics could argue we still [need] systemic change, but I think as women we have done a very good job breaking those glass ceilings and reaching the next generation, paving the way and encouraging people to move forward and take leadership positions. I think as women we have done a good job helping each other support one another to the point I have not felt any suppression because I was a woman in the goals I wanted to get to and achieve.”

She gave advice to women who may worry about not being respected at work.

“I would counsel a woman to recognize that person in the mirror is their biggest hurdle,” she said. “If they can look in that mirror and say ‘This is something I am passionate about and I am going to let that passion drive me.' Once you can get past that person in the mirror, that is it, there are no other hurdles.”

If she could give any advice to her younger self knowing she would be in many leadership roles, she said it would be to “worry less and enjoy more.”

“Sometimes I worried myself out of the joy in the moment,” she said. “And I think knowing that these leadership skills are coming, I would try to be more joyful in the moments that I am having, and just absorb all of the lessens that moment can teach me without worrying about what is coming up next.”