Residents of the Wellborn district in College Station continue to ask the city to keep Wellborn rural. Following a May 15 city council meeting, a consensus of the council was that it too wants to see Wellborn stay to its “original” boundary, look and feel.

Naomi Sing, staff planner and project manager with the city’s planning and development services, presented an update to the council regarding a Wellborn District Plan update.

Sing previously led multiple public input meetings where residents who live in and around the district boundaries that covers the southwest part of the city, which runs from Barron Cut Off Road on the south end and over to the Creek Meadows area.

“With this planning effort we have two goals: split into the character community goal and the mobility goal,” Sing told the council last Monday. “The community character kind of touches on the more character of the district. So these are things that can be controlled through zoning regulations, future land use categories, signage for the district and things of that nature. The mobility [goal] is more focusing on road connectivity, bicycle and pedestrian activity of the mobility of the district.”

Sing said these stem from the 2013 plan and have been shown to the Wellborn working group, and to area residents through meetings, and since February have been open for comment on the project’s virtual engagement site.

“Staff is recommending using the larger planning boundary for this district so it is more inclusive to the residents in the area as well as allowing staff to look at the area in a more holistic manner for this planning effort,” she said. “We have heard some concerns from residents about expanding the district, but we have also heard the other side of residents enjoying and liking being included in this planning effort since they are utilizing the same facilities as the residents in the original plan boundary.”

She explained that the expanded boundary does include areas outside of the city limits nearest Millican, whereas the original plan boundary did not. Sing said the original boundary was just covering the area that was annexed into the city at the time; and now they have two more schools that have developed in that area.

There was back-and-forth debate between what happens to the area of the district that could be implemented in the newer boundary outside the city limits, due to the fact the city has an agreement not to annex in the extraterritorial jurisdiction; which is the unincorporated area within 5 miles of the city limits.

Mayor John Nichols made the point that non-annexation in agreement means that “you have agreed not to subdivide that land, and so they can’t subdivide to develop something unless they come to the city and ask for annexation.”

“In an ETJ [extraterritorial jurisdiction] from a planning point of view, it makes sense to have some oversight of that and ability to respond to the people who live in that area about how it is going to be developed,” he said. “Plus the staff was directed to use the original plan outline, so that is what is included in there from 10 years ago.”

Assistant City Manager Jennifer Prochazka said that since this is a planning effort, they don’t just look at properties within the city of College Station to regulate.

“We chose an area that was of-like character to the planning area and the original boundary was in question, too, when they did that plan years ago. At that time we chose properties that were of the historic Wellborn area, and those that were interested in participating,” she said. “If you are not in the city but your properties were shown within that boundary, it gives you a voice, and that is a positive thing as well.”

After Sing’s presentation and discussion, Jeff Lehde expressed concerns on behalf of a group of residents who want to keep Wellborn rural.

“In the public meetings we had approximately 30 to 50 residents from the Wellborn community that showed up to these meetings and voiced concerns, the sentiment there was there was a lot of concern that TxDOT [Texas Department of Transportation] was changing Wellborn Road into a median road with hike and bike paths for that area and whatnot,” Lehde said. “There was also a lot of sentiment about new development that was contrary to the 2013 Wellborn District Plan that has been done out there, as well as the expansion of the proposed Wellborn District Plan.”

Lehde went on to address the many concerns residents had with potential changes in the updated boundary plan, as they wanted unobstructed roadways with “a rural character like open ditches and turn lanes.”

“However, we have a proposed concrete median divided road with curbs, sidewalks and bike lanes, I understand that is a TxDOT project but the city staff influences how city streets will be developed within the city limits, as this project would be,” he said. “Accessibility for farm and ranch vehicles with trailers [is limited]. … [This] does not convey the rural appearance ... these things negatively impact access to local businesses.”

Nichols said by adding all of Creek Meadows and the areas that are already developed outside the original Wellborn district, he believes they were trying to preserve the original Wellborn plan.

“I know those people like to think they live in Wellborn and I think that is great, they do, but the sense that the original voices, the many voices that we took very seriously 10 or 11 years ago,” he said. “I think it presents a boundary that is less developed in a way, it is part of that rural character already. ... Keep the focus on the original focus and that is for better or worse the original outline of that plan.”

The council did come to the consensus of incorporating an additional meeting for residents to have with TxDOT and city staff to express their traffic congestion concerns, after a low turnout at the previous public TxDOT meeting.

Councilwoman Linda Harvell, councilmen Mark Smith, Dennis Maloney and Yancy along with Nichols, were all in favor of keeping the original Wellborn boundary; councilman William Wright and councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha were in favor of the expanded boundary of Wellborn to incorporate more people.

Michael Ostrowski, the city’s director of planning and development, said the next step in the process will be to discuss land uses and how growth is effecting the core commercial area of Wellborn.

The next Wellborn District Plan meeting will be from 6:30-8 p.m. May 30 in the Wellborn Middle School cafeteria.

For the full meeting schedule, visit cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/pds/planning/small_area_plans/wellborn.

To provide input and feedback on the plan, visit wellborn-cstx.hub.arcgis.com.

For more information or questions, contact Sing via email at nsing@cstx.gov or call 764-3570.