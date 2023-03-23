As College Station continues to grow, city staff planners are seeking feedback from residents on what they would like the main entryway into the city to look like years down the road.

Matthew Ellis, senior planner with the city’s planning and development organization, presented an update to the council during Thursday night’s meeting about previous discussions he has had with residents regarding a Texas Avenue and University Drive Area Redevelopment Plan.

Ellis told The Eagle previously that they are looking at the redevelopment of the area bounded north and south from the College Station city limits to George Bush Drive East, and on University Drive from the Northpoint Crossing development down to Tarrow Street.

Currently through Phase 2, this planning effort has engaged property owners and interested residents in a process to reimagine the area with a distinct identity that welcomes visitors and residents into the city, he said. As they enter Phase 3, Ellis said they are currently working with a planning consultant on a visual preference concept plan, which will be presented at a public meeting in April, as well as collecting comments on the virtual engagement site. That concept plan will lay out more of the specifics of what the redevelopment area could potentially look like, he said.

“Other goals include incorporating vertical and horizontal mixed-uses, supporting existing commercial uses, and providing a greater mix of housing options to support the growing population seeking to live, work and play near Texas A&M University,” Ellis stated. “Staff has engaged a wide audience throughout the community thus far.”

This includes holding three working group meetings, two property and business owner meetings, two area-wide meetings, two meetings on the Texas A&M campus, and a virtual area-wide meeting, as well as launching a virtual engagement website to gather additional feedback, he said.

After collecting feedback from residents, he wanted to make clear that there has been confusion during the early phases of this project on what a redevelopment area or plan might be.

“The city is not proposing to act as a developer or any specific property, but instead focusing on specific actions that will help set up the next 10 to 15 years of development,” he told the council.

During the public input meetings, residents expressed the desire for the planning of two areas separately; the northern part of University north of Lincoln Avenue, called the Crossing, which is comprised of urban center and mixed residential land uses, as well as a Bryan Texas Utilities electric substation on the northern city limits, he said.

“Our urban center areas are our most intense development areas providing multi-story residential, commercial and office space mixed vertically or horizontally,” he said. “Examples include The Rise which kicked off that high rise development here in Northgate.”

The main goals for the Crossing are to build a vibrant and distinct identity that embraces an attractive urban form with versatile public spaces, Ellis said. Provide a safe and connected multi modal mobility system designed to support all modes traveling to, from and throughout the district; and ensure the availability of residential and commercial opportunities throughout the district, he said.

The other sector of University Drive is Eastgate Main, south of Lincoln Avenue, which is comprised of the neighborhood center future land use and will incorporate both horizontal and mixed uses.

The main goals for Eastgate Main are to enhance its existing historic identity by enabling and incentivizing appropriate and contextual infill, redevelopment and revitalization, he said. Strengthen the existing multi-modal mobility system to support a diversity of modes of travel; and support the interests of current residents and businesses while redevelopment occurs, Ellis said.

“Through the first two phases of public engagement, comments have been focused really in three main areas,” he told the council. “The first was creating, maintaining and enhancing either an urban identity or the historic identity of the Eastgate Main area, addressing congestion and circulation for all modes of mobility, and protecting existing residences and businesses that have made College Station and this district home.”

Additionally, staff is directly engaging with property developers with significant ties in the area, representatives from the Texas Department of Transportation and Texas A&M University on future projects in the planning area, Ellis said.

Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha said she attended a few of the public engagement meetings when the map was first presented and recognized that the district was not two separate areas at that time.

“The two separate pieces was a direct reflection of citizen input that you got at those first workshop meetings,” she said. “I just wanted to point that out because a lot of people wonder how much influence they can have, and they can have a lot of influence, especially at these beginning stages where we are really wanting public input.”

Councilman Bob Yancy said this plan will change this corridor, and encouraged residents to provide their feedback.

Mayor John Nichols said the city has infrastructure and space there they could possibly use “with the private sector to do something unique at that intersection over time.”

The next public working will be from 5:30-7 p.m. March 28 at City Hall in the Planning & Development Services Conference Room.

Residents have the opportunity to submit feedback on a map survey where they can leave location-specific comments, as well as submit surveys directly giving feedback to staff on the goal language, Ellis said.

To view the virtual engagement website, visit texasavenueuniversitydriveplan-cstx.hub.arcgis.com.

For more information, contact Ellis via email at mellis@cstx.gov or call 764-3570.