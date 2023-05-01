College Station City Council members discussed updated plans for street maintenance after a presentation last week from the city’s Public Works Department.

Emily Fisher, the city’s director of public works, previously announced the plan last July and said she plans to update the council each year on street maintenance.

The department’s Street Maintenance Division maintains about 356 centerline miles of roadway, and 273 of those miles are asphalt roads, she said. Centerline miles measure the length of a road or highway regardless of how many lanes it has, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The Street Maintenance Division evaluates streets by utilizing a Pavement Condition Index, which assigns a score to every street, Fisher said. A Paver Distress Identification Manual, developed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is used to define different distresses or issues found in asphalt and pavement, and it examines the various severity levels, she said.

Ten types of distresses in the roads, like cracking or potholes, are examined, and each issue is ranked on a scale of zero to five, Fisher said. For example, a street that has several potholes throughout would be ranked a five, and if it doesn’t have any, it would be ranked a zero. Every street receives a ranking and the information is stored in the city’s asset management program, she said.

These distresses are then calculated in an algorithm that creates the Pavement Condition Index [PCI], which is a score given to the street from zero to 100; zero being the lowest and 100 being the best, Fisher said.

“We try to get every street evaluated once a year,” Fisher told the council. “If a street is reconstructed, whether it is by Public Works in the Street Maintenance Plan, or whether it is a capital project, it automatically goes back to 100 PCI and that will start its clock again, lowering from there.”

A majority of the streets that need maintenance are asphalt streets, but they do work on both asphalt and concrete streets, she said. Rather than look at every single street individually, Fisher said her department divides the city up into subareas and takes an average of those subareas.

“A couple years ago we started approaching street maintenance by neighborhood, trying to address working in one area at a time rather than jumping around street by street,” she said. “That way we would contain the disruption to one area and try to get things completed quicker.”

When an average PCI is taken of a subarea, Fisher said, they are able to get a sense of what areas need work and how to address that by neighborhood.

During her presentation she showed updated maps from last year that cover all street work the city maintains and where they are currently in the process. North of the city, there are asphalt areas that need work, she said.

“We have been concentrating most of our work back in the east gate area behind City Hall, and the Spring Loop area for the past several months,” she said. “And because of that work, we have improved those average scores of those areas.”

Most recently her department repaved Poplar Street between Texas Avenue and Eisenhower, which all have new PCIs now that they are reconstructed. There was work done in the Pebble Creek area as well, but she said the work wasn’t done as a whole neighborhood at this time and will do repairs as needed.

Fisher also updated the council on expenditures from 2019 to date and emphasized their Street Maintenance Plan is always subject to change, because of the many variables including weather, availability of equipment, contractors and budget.

“So many things that determine how much work we can do a year,” she said. “We try to plan out as best we can but this is bound to change.”

For Fiscal Year 2023, the department is about to complete work on Glenhaven Drive, Cat Hollow, Gilchrist and Ashburn; and they just started work on the Woodson Village Area, Southwood Drive, Norman Drive and Long Leaf Ciricle, Fisher said.

In FY24, the plan is to work on Woodsen Village, University Oaks and Stallings Streets. For FY25, there is work to be completed in the McCulloch neighborhood, and the Eastmark area including Richards and Sterling Street. By FY26, the College Heights Area, Windwood subdivisions, Bridle Gate and the Shenandoah area will be worked on based on PCIs.

Councilwoman Linda Harvell told Fisher the residents of the McCulloch neighborhood have been begging for years that their streets are in poor condition.

“I am kind of disappointed to see we are looking at 2025, this should have been done years ago,” she said to Fisher. “Is there a way you can flip-flop another project so that can be done sooner? Because it is a mess over there.”

Fisher replied there is a utility rehabilitation project about to start and the roads are going to be torn up with that project.

“We don’t want to go in and have them repave just to have them torn up. So we are waiting for the utility project and once that is complete, then go in and repave,” she said. “I think they are about ready to start construction on that project. … It is going to take at least a year, if they get finished sooner we can look at pushing that project up.”

Harvell said she understood but emphasized they have been asking for help from the city for a very long time.

Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha asked about the conversion from asphalt to concrete or ways the city repairs potholes with concrete versus asphalt. Fisher noted that through their plan, they have not fully replaced an entire concrete street, as the majority of projects are under asphalt repairs.

Councilman Mark Smith said the pavement conditions in College Station are good, and applauded the neighborhood strategy the department has implemented.

Mayor John Nichols said the decision to create a maintenance fund that was a part of utility bills, was a “difficult but necessary decision made six or eight years ago and has made a difference.”

Fisher said they will be having an open house to present the Street Maintenance Plan to the public and want to hear feedback from residents. The come-and-go open house will be from 6-7:30 p.m. May 17 at City Hall in the Bush 4141 Community Room.

Fisher said residents can use SeeClickFix, an online and smartphone application that allows citizens to report code enforcement violations and other nonemergency issues, as stated on the city’s website.

To contact the Public Works Department, call 979-764-3690 or email pubworks@cstx.gov.

To report an issue through SeeClickFix, visit cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/commserv/code/see_click_fix.