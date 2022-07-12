College Station City Council hears first budget and tax rate presentation

College Station City Council members heard the first Fiscal Year 2023 budget and tax rate presentation during a special meeting Tuesday during which discussions revolved around a $410 million operating budget, a potential tax rate decrease by one cent per $100 valuation, and a proposed 10% increase in electric utility rates, roadway maintenance, solid waste, drainage fees and licenses and permits. No increase in water or wastewater utility rates was proposed.

Mary Ellen Leonard, College Station’s finance director, presented the proposals to the council and said the overall budget totals $410,091,383 and is a 15.93% increase compared to the FY22 budget; the city is proposing a lowered property tax rate of 52.4613 cents per $100 assessed valuation.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Winter Storm Uri, natural gas increases and inflation are reflected in the city’s urgency to have a better prepared city budget while planning to have a reduced tax rate. Leonard went on to explain to the council why there is a projected 10% increase in electric utility rates.

“The electric fund is facing some significant challenges over the last several years,” she told the council. “Last year at this time we were discussing the impact of Winter Storm Uri on the fund. You may recall that the city paid $48.3 million for 10 days’ worth of electricity on behalf of its residents. We did not bill the residents. The amount that we did not bill the residents was about $1,120 per meter that we paid on their behalf.

“Right now the city of College Station customers do not have a surcharge on their bill from ERCOT because we were able to pay those funds in cash. However, 83% of the money that comes into electric goes out to purchase the electricity that is delivered to the customers. The natural gas prices have spiked and ... since the city buys its electricity for its residents, we have to cover that cost and that price continues to rise at alarming rates.”

To further Leonard’s point, city staff noted while they were able to absorb $1,120 per meter during the storm, they are unable to continue to absorb the inflationary purchased power costs. Electric utility rates have not had an increase since 2011, and even decreased in 2017, according to city staff. Staff also noted that natural gas prices have nearly tripled since May 2021 going from $2.91 per million BTUs (thermal units) to $8.14 per million BTUs by May 2022.

For example, if the council approves the 10% electric rate increase, the average utility bill for a multi-family unit (apartments) would see an increase of $12.40 per month, while the average utility bill for a residential home would see an increase of $13.81 per month, according to city staff.

Regarding the proposed property tax rate, Leonard said the city is waiting on the final property values from the Brazos Central Appraisal District, which will be released by the end of July, in order to better asses the tax rate.

In addition, city staff expressed challenges in preparing the budget including, supply chain issues and hiring and retaining employees. In order to address those issues, Leonard said the proposed budget includes a salary market adjustment of 5% as well as a one-time merit pool based on performance for non-step employees. Leonard said they also propose a 4.5% pay scale adjustment for all step employees including uniformed police and firefighters.

Sales tax revenues have performed better than anticipated, according to city staff, and are projected to be up another 2% next year, with 37% of the general fund revenue coming from sales tax and 34% from property taxes. City staff also anticipates it will begin the fiscal year with a general fund unassigned fund balance of over 68%.

The budget includes a projected 40.7% toward enterprise funds, 32.3% toward governmental funds, 21.4% toward capital projects and 5.6% toward revenue funds, Leonard said.

Public safety, EMS, police and fire departments, are projected to make up 52% of the overall general fund budget, according to city staff, with parks and recreation and libraries making up 12%, and 9% going toward public works.

Key factors in the general fund budget includes a plan to hire more public safety staff and purchase city vehicles; including hiring two police officers and a code enforcement officer for the Northgate community, seven firefighters and three solid waste employees; and purchasing two police vehicles, one EMS ambulance and two solid waste vehicles.

“The request for police and fire amounts to about $3.6 million just for public safety,” Leonard told the council. “Our fund balance has increased. That significant increase of about $17.7 million is a direct result of the federal fund that we received for revenue replacement, the hiring freeze replacement, as well as essential employee pay.”

City staff also said the Hotel Tax Fund has rebounded from the pandemic, with taxes exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

“The Hotel Tax Fund has largely recovered from COVID-19 and this budget recommends increasing the tourism staff,” Leonard said. “As well as increasing the funds available to service booked events.”

From July 18-20, the council will discuss the budget in detail during its public budget workshops at noon each day in City Hall. A public hearing on the proposed budget will be held July 28, and a public hearing on the proposed tax rate will be held Aug. 11, the same day the council is tentatively scheduled to adopt the proposed budget and tax rate.

To view the proposed budget, visit cstx.gov/budget.