College Station City Council hears ERCOT System update in preparation for winter

Winter Storm Uri caused power outages across Texas in February 2021, but the city of College Station shouldn't have to worry about long periods of power outages this year, according to Timothy Crabb, the city’s electric utility director.

“Essentially there should be an adequate supply of generation in the ERCOT system," Crabb told members of the College Station City Council. "They have tried to minimize extreme events to improve. There is always a chance that something will happen, but there have been a lot of things that have gone on in the last year to make the system better and power should be available throughout the system.

“But again, we are going to pay for all of these updates that have been going on.”

During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Crabb gave a presentation on the city’s electric power supply and service issues heading into the winter and told council members there should be an adequate supply of generation in the ERCOT system. Winter Storm Uri raised concerns about the Electric Reliability Council of Texas [ERCOT] transmission grid’s ability to handle another extreme storm and led to new distribution system requirements, according to city staff.

“Everybody remembers ice storm Uri, right? That is what has caused a lot of this," Crabb said. "As you all remember it was about nine days and it seemed like a lot of problems. As far as our system goes, we did not have any tree problems and we did not have any wire problems. The ice storm actually kind of jumped over College Station. We had the cold but we did not have the ice that they had in other areas; but saying that, we do have a hardened distribution system and we have been working on that for years.”

Crabb said they have a three-year tree-trimming cycle, and when there is an ice storm, trees are one of the biggest problems. He said 50% of their poles are concrete, steel or fiberglass; and 61% of their system is underground.

“We do a yearly infrared inspection on all our facilities so we can determine if there are any problems out there beforehand. And we do a pad-mount transformer restoration program, so that we make sure that our transformers aren’t going to fail,” he said. “We had 22 transformers fail during Uri, which is pretty good.”

As far as power supply goes, Crabb said they have power supply contracts to cover all of their consumption needs no matter what the load is as long as the ERCOT system is operating correctly.

“As part of the ERCOT system we are required to participate in rolling outages and conservation efforts, so even though there might not be a problem here in College Station, statewide there may be a problem and we have to participate in that,” he said. “The ERCOT system covers three-fourths of the state of Texas. There is over 38,000 miles of transmission lines in that system and that is enough to go around the Earth 1.5 times.”

Crabb said in preparation for winter, ERCOT teams will do random inspections of substations and generation facilities; and they plan on doing audits of 10% of the substations every three years.

“We have had to turn in a lot of paperwork documenting that we have emergency operation plans, and every utility has had to do that,” he said. “Even Hearne and Caldwell and the smaller municipals have had to turn in documentations that they have emergency plans.”

ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission of Texas have worked with the railroad commission on identifying critical gas facilities and making sure they have power should there be another ice storm, Crabb said.

“They have also increased the requirements for system reserve capacity, and a result of that is, if you remember February of this year we actually had two cold spells. And they weren’t nine days in duration like Winter Storm Uri but they were really cold, and during that time we did not see requirements for rolling outages,” he said. “Also this summer, we had 55-plus days of 100-degree heat and there were calls for conservation but there were no rolling outages; so they have done a lot to the ERCOT system to make sure that, hopefully, we won’t have an event this winter. But you never can tell.”

Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha asked Crabb if the utility companies were working to provide more communication to customers about outages, in the event a critical storm was to happen again. Crabb said they have been working on a system for automatic notifications to be sent to residents.

Councilman Dennis Maloney asked Crabb if they had a list of people that are on oxygenators that need electricity 24/7. Crabb said while they cannot guarantee electricity to anybody, they have a list of critical customers — residents can submit a form to be put on that list — so they know who the critical customers are, and during an outage can prioritize getting their electricity back on.

City Manager Bryan Woods noted that during the storm, the city coordinated with Bryan Texas Utilities.

“Obviously it worked out well for everybody because they were keeping our wells on, and we were pumping water into their system which was having issues,” he said. “I think we are pretty lined out as far as what we keep rolling [during rolling blackouts]. But I can’t stress enough how incredible an event like this was, versus even other situations where you would be in kind of an emergency management scenario.”