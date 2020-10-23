College Station City Council discusses small business advisory board

Eller also gave the council a rundown of the millions of dollars worth of CARES Act and other funding that has been used to help the community through the pandemic.

A couple months after Stephen C. Beachy Central Park about doubled in size, College Station parks saw another jump in acreage as the council approved converting 110.5 acres of greenway into parkland. The additions — which are in an area bordered by the Midtown Business Park, Rock Prairie Road and Texas 6 — will be labeled as miscellaneous park property for now.

The decision brings the city’s parkland up to a total of 1,837 acres. Since the property already belonged to the city, it does not cost anything to make the change.

There are no specific plans for the land at the moment, but the city is continuing to work with other departments to find future funding and possibilities for trail connectivity throughout the community, Kelly Kelbly, interim director for the Parks and Recreation Department, said via email before the meeting.

“The main purpose for converting the land to parkland is the potential level of grants we are able to apply for,” she explained. “Many grants and TPWD funds are based on acreage and connectivity. By claiming these properties as park land, our overall numbers are increased.”