College Station City Council discusses small business advisory board

College Station business leaders will soon have a new opportunity to connect with one another and make their needs known to city staff members.
At Thursday’s city council meeting, elected officials discussed potentially starting a small business advisory board, but they ultimately decided that regular informal gatherings of the business community led by staff would be most beneficial for the time being. The discussions likely will be formatted similarly to the Building and Development Breakfasts that the city’s Planning and Development Services have hosted monthly, Economic Development Manager Aubrey Nettles explained after the meeting. These meetings, she said, usually involve staff bringing forward topics relevant to the development community for a collaborative conversation.
Nettles said she hopes that a first meeting among business leaders can be pulled together ahead of the city’s new Christmas in College Station effort — a campaign meant to boost the local economy by making the city a holiday destination.
Councilman Dennis Maloney, who initially requested the discussion of the business advisory board, said the COVID-19 pandemic is part of what got him thinking about the need for collaboration among College Station businesses and the city staff.
“I thought if we’d had a Business Advisory Board, a group of people that met regularly, we’d have been in a better position to come up with possible solutions on how to handle the pandemic and get our businesses working as well as they could under the present conditions,” he said.
Down the road, city staff members will give the council an update on how the informal meetings are going to gauge whether or not a more formal group is necessary in the future.
Business owners interested in getting involved in the process can visit grow.cstx.gov to find contact information.
The city council also approved a $140,000 funding agreement for the nonprofit Catholic Charities to create a pandemic response program that they estimate will assist about 108 families. The money is made available through the CARES Act.
Staff members and elected officials also brainstormed how to use $822,034 in CARES Act funding that was allotted to the city last month. Raney Whitwell, community development analyst, said that 810 people responded to a survey about what the funding should go toward. They identified food, rental and small business assistance as the main needs. Suggestions offered by the council for possible solutions included partnering with organizations that can provide car rides or working with the local bus systems to help people who need to access food pantries.
In a conversation before the meeting, Director of Community Services Debbie Eller said more outreach is needed to finalize specifics of how the money will be spent, especially related to how to help businesses.
“We want to make sure that we are rolling out assistance in areas of greatest needs but within the eligibility requirements of the grants,” she said via email.
Eller also gave the council a rundown of the millions of dollars worth of CARES Act and other funding that has been used to help the community through the pandemic.
A couple months after Stephen C. Beachy Central Park about doubled in size, College Station parks saw another jump in acreage as the council approved converting 110.5 acres of greenway into parkland. The additions — which are in an area bordered by the Midtown Business Park, Rock Prairie Road and Texas 6 — will be labeled as miscellaneous park property for now.
The decision brings the city’s parkland up to a total of 1,837 acres. Since the property already belonged to the city, it does not cost anything to make the change.
There are no specific plans for the land at the moment, but the city is continuing to work with other departments to find future funding and possibilities for trail connectivity throughout the community, Kelly Kelbly, interim director for the Parks and Recreation Department, said via email before the meeting.
“The main purpose for converting the land to parkland is the potential level of grants we are able to apply for,” she explained. “Many grants and TPWD funds are based on acreage and connectivity. By claiming these properties as park land, our overall numbers are increased.”
The council approved refunding up to $17,085,000 of its bonds from 2012 in an effort to save money with lower interest rates that are now available. Refunding is expected to save the city $1.46 million.
At the end of the meeting, Councilman John Crompton expressed concern about the long wait times at many local polling stations, saying he wants local officials to explore how to bring in a new voting center for future elections.
For more information on Thursday’s meeting, including presentations and discussions regarding an impact fee study, the city’s marketing strategies, and a neighborhood sign topper program, visit blog.cstx.gov.
