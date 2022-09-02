College Station City Council discusses Northgate district changes, improvements

The Northgate Entertainment District in College Station could see changes and improvements regarding safety due to an increase in police and EMS calls to the area, according to College Station Police Chief Billy Couch.

During a previous College Station City Council meeting, Couch gave a presentation on the characterizations of Northgate and the changes it has seen due to the increase to the population it resides in. No action was taken at the meeting.

“We have seen unprecedented growth in our residential population with many of the high-rise developments and apartment buildings that have gone into that area,” he said. “We have also seen an explosion in the number of licensed bars that have gone into the Northgate area. These two things combined have created a demand for unmet services, goods and services and commodities. Overall, what we are seeing in the nighttime entertainment district is some unsafe conditions due to the environmental factors that have come about.”

Couch said 31 bars make up the Northgate district and can hold a total capacity of 10,168 people. The police department is consistently forcing over-capacity regulations at the bars, and have seen an influx of loiterers who don’t enter the bars, he said.

In 2019, the police department received 5,081 calls for service to the Northgate district; 3,885 calls in 2020; 10,920 calls in 2021; and are projecting 7,708 calls for 2022, Couch said. Of the calls in 2021, about 10,000 were made at night and 473 arrests were made in that area, he said.

“These arrests are sensitive arrests and will sometimes involve violence, assaults, disorderly conduct, fighting, resisting and evading arrest, gun possession,” he said. “Those are the types of calls we are dealing with in Northgate; they are not easy calls.”

Couch discussed the number of EMS calls to Northgate and presented charts for the breakdown between day and night calls, and semi-annual calls. In the spring of 2021, Couch said there were 198 EMS calls made to Northgate; 267 calls in the fall of 2021; and 168 calls in the spring of this year.

“The three-year total for the types of EMS calls the fire department responded to in Northgate is overdose [with 230 calls]; followed by unconscious person, traumatic injuries, assault, and falling as the most common type of calls,” he said.

Couch said about 170 people are transported by ambulance annually out of Northgate. In the approved 2022-23 fiscal year city budget, there are funds to hire two police officers and a code enforcement officer for the Northgate community as well as purchase two police vehicles and one EMS ambulance.

Couch also reported higher annual expenses for the Northgate district compared to revenues. He also presented short-term considerations for the council to consider when it comes to keeping Northgate a safe environment, including requiring cameras inside the bars, requiring a weapon check before entry, removing outdoor speakers and dining boxes and requiring bars to have an earlier hour of last call.

Regarding Northgate bars closing earlier, Couch said they have a point of reference when Northgate used to close at 1 a.m.

“We now have closed at 2 a.m. for quite some time,” he said. “What happens when you close at 2 a.m. is the city assets made to shut down Northgate don’t leave until after 4 or 5 in the morning.”

Couch did not propose a new closing time at the meeting. He also discussed medium and long-term considerations for the Northgate district including: one-way streets or complete road closures, speed humps, an enhanced wall along University Drive, additional bike lanes, proximity ordinances for licensed establishments and entertainment district fees.

Councilman John Crompton said he agreed with all of the proposed short-term considerations. Council member Elizabeth Cunha said she agreed having an earlier hour of last call would be beneficial. She also asked Couch if he had an idea how many people visited Northgate on weekends who were from outside the city limits and if he was concerned about gang activity.

“We often deal with people who live outside this area in Northgate,” he said. “[Gang activity] is present from time to time in Northgate. This past year we have had to do numerous gang operations to address that issue.”

Councilman Dennis Maloney suggested sit-down restaurants and shopping areas be added to the Northgate district to encourage a different environment.

The council unanimously directed staff to take a deeper look into Couch’s findings and present ways to initiate some of the considerations presented.

At the meeting, City Manager Bryan Woods said this is a starting point and anything they do as a city “will absolutely involve” the people of the Northgate district area.

“What we want, and I think what is universal if you have ever been to College Station, is you want there to be Northgate. It is the downtown for everywhere and we want it to be Northgate,” he said. “What we want is for everybody to be more successful, especially those businesses because we don’t want to see them go away. We want to see them prosper.”