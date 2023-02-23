College Station is continuing its efforts in revitalizing the city and pursuing redevelopment opportunities, according to its economic development staff which presented an overview of strategic planning efforts Thursday night at City Hall.

Brian Piscacek, the city’s economic development manager, went through the 2022 highlights in the city’s revitalizing efforts and showed its priority focus areas for 2023 through an Economic Development Master Plan.

Piscacek said city staff looked at regional partnerships, retail development, redevelopment opportunities, corporate expansion and relocation, destination entertainment and hospitality, all in four major geographic priority areas: Midtown Business Park, College Station Business Center, Providence Park and the city’s biocorridor.

As far as city-owned properties that were sold in the last four years, Piscacek highlighted FedEx in College Station Business Center in 2019, where 7.202 acres sold for $1,445,770; and in 2021 with Costco in Midtown Business Park, where 18.67 acres sold for $3,659,769.

He told the council about the impact of Costco and how it is a catalyzing development that will lead to future adjacent retail development through 28 acres that the city is currently looking at redeveloping.

“Costco is a destination retailer that didn’t just bring 200 jobs and significant revenues in sales and property tax, but also has a larger feel,” he said. “One of the things that we have heard both anecdotally and we have seen through quantitative data is the draw that it has from a regional perspective, so not only are folks coming into town to shop at Costco but they are also sticking around and going to the restaurants across the street or doing some additional shopping there.”

Among city-owned properties under contract, Piscacek acknowledged Caprock Development in College Station Business Center, with a contract for a 5-acre office development for $1,450,000; and 28.66 acres in Midtown Business Park where commercial developments are under contract for $9,363,222.

“At the FedEx site, that property is now appraised at $5 million, and the Costco property it opened in August so it didn’t hit the [tax] rolls in [fiscal year] 22 but it will in [FY]23,” he said. “But for some level of reference the improvement value through just a cursory search of a handful of Costco facilities in the Houston area was an average of about $8.6 million in improvements alone. … That was the pull of bringing Costco in not just for the site but from the sales and property tax opportunity.”

Under Fiscal Year 2023, regarding implementing an industry recruitment strategy, Piscacek said there is roughly a $72,500 implementation underway with an objective of expanding targeted outreach for industry prospects.

He also said in FY23, they will be using a comprehensive strategy to support business recruitment and retention activities for $5,500 to improve efficiency and project tracking.

Lastly, Piscacek said they have a Learfield/Texas A&M University Ventures campaign for promotion of small businesses and recognition of local entrepreneurs in FY23 for $30,000 with implementation underway as an objective of enhancing local business relationships.

“This is something we worked with them already from a tourism standpoint, to kind of encourage visitor stays, they do e-blasts, season tickets, mailing inserts for the A&M football season-ticket holders and social media engagement,” Piscaek told the council. “What this does is flipping that to give a local focused community impact. It includes a video contest series where they highlight local businesses and community stakeholders, another element would be doing some sort of small business campaign. What this is and the way that it aligns with our strategic plan is to focus on Aggies and to provide that extra layer of outreach to then strengthen ties with local businesses and local entrepreneurs.”

He also highlighted employment growth in the city where they are seeing things go back to pre-pandemic levels. With the impact of Texas A&M University, he said that encourages and allows the city to have diversification in types of employment.

The city also was recognized for its national awards and rankings according to certain outlets. Piscacek said College Station was ranked by U-Haul in 2022 as No. 1 for Growth Cities in Texas; and No. 1 for Best Texas Cities for Young Families by Insurify in 2022.

“We are one of the most dynamic communities in Texas with one of the coolest college towns,” he said. “This speaks to the high-quality of life that we offer and is reflective of the investment of the council and staff and residents and business owners and folks who have made their life in College Station and what that has led to.”

Councilwoman Linda Harvell asked Piscacek if College Station is an attractive destination for major retailers, given how many accolades the city has received. Piscacek said they do have a focus on those particular spaces.

Councilman Dennis Maloney noted that the city hasn’t bought any more business park land recently and wants the city to be focused in the future of acquiring property from the south, even if outside city limits, preferably with railroad access for manufacturing companies to be able to come to the city.