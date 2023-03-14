Texas A&M housing officials and student government representatives vowed to continue education efforts for students on the city of College Station’s new no-more-than-four ordinance, in an effort to address compliance issues.

“We in the administration at Texas A&M University are committed to ensuring that we in turn are doing our part to ensure our students are responsible residents of our communities,” Gen. Joe Ramirez told members of the College Station City Council last week. “And that they exemplify the Aggie core values of respect, excellence, leadership, loyalty and integrity and selfless service in all that they do, while they interact on a daily basis with the residents of College Station. I can assure you that we want our students to be good citizens and good neighbors.”

Ramirez, vice president of student affairs at Texas A&M, gave a presentation at the March 9 council meeting regarding off-campus housing and cooperation between College Station and the university. His presentation involved the topic of a more recent city ordinance that requires no more than four unrelated persons live in a single-family home in College Station.

The College Station city council approved the use of shared housing, where the city can specify the zoning districts that will allow the use, at its Oct. 14, 2022 meeting. Previously the council directed city staff to address the increasing number of residential properties redeveloping into “stealth dorms,” sometimes known as “Ag Shacks,” in existing neighborhoods not usually compatible with other single-family residential uses.

The Texas A&M’s enrollment for the fall of 2022 was over 74,000 students, according to the university, and 12,000 beds on campus, which leaves the remaining students in need off-campus housing.

City staff presented options to preserve neighborhood character at city council workshops in 2021 and 2022. After those discussions, the council directed staff to address the increasing number of residential properties redeveloping into ‘stealth dorms’ or ‘Ag Shacks’ in existing neighborhoods that are not usually compatible with other single-family residential uses,” Michael Ostrowski, director of planning and development relayed on the city’s website. “The structures are typically designed to contain more than four bedrooms, have a similar bedroom-to-bathroom ratio, and have a large parking area with more than four spaces, among other characteristics. They are often designed to exceed occupancy levels of more than one family – in violation of the city’s definition of family – and the ‘no more than four unrelated persons’ provision.”

To regulate those uses, city staff must first define the use in their Unified Development Ordiance. Historically, the ‘stealth dorms’ have been interpreted as single-family dwellings, limiting the city’s ability to regulate where they can be located, Ostrowski stated, and the lack of a separate definition has allowed these types of uses in many existing single-family neighborhoods.

Nine people spoke during the council meeting who were in favor of more aggressive enforcement of the city’s no-more-than-four ordinance. Diana Wood, resident of Southwood Valley, spoke and said she is a parent of two A&M students and after working in a high school she knows student homelessness is an issue.

“Many students are sent off to college without the same supports they had in high school. We have laws that must be enforced, we have students that need a place to stay, we have homeowners trying to get to their homes through the tangle of cars,” she said. “How do we address this? My ask of the council and of the university is that we actually take this seriously and look at not just what this group is saying, it is not us versus them. This is a ‘we’ as College station; ‘we’ as Aggies must address this issue.”

Fred Dupriest lives in the historical neighborhood of Southside, and spoke in favor of the city’s ordinance to restrict the number of unrelated people in single family homes. He presented photographs as evidence of houses he has viewed that seem to be in violation based on the number of cars parked there.

Alyssa Halle-Schramm, long range planning administrator with the city’s planning and development services, said Tuesday that Southside neighborhood has properties zoned general suburban and should be single family homes. However, they have seen permits come in that aren’t in compliance. Currently there is a home with 11 bedrooms and 11 baths and she said it was purposely built to violate the no-more-than-four ordinance.

“This area wasn’t able to rezone to anything else in the past because there was no zoning district that existed to allow something other than single family homes to be zoned to and be built in this area,” she said.

In response to many residents’ concerns and city concerns, Ramirez told the council he is committed to addressing those issues and has laid out ways to find a solution.

They have implemented a “Me Plus Three” campaign in a concerted effort to educate students on what the ordinance means and what to do if they are in violation. This year the city has administered citations to students who are not abiding under the ordinance.

Additionally, Ramirez said he is creating an off-campus housing office in division of student affairs where any student can visit for resources and information on where they can live and receive legal advice. Lastly, he said he will be holding ongoing meetings between both Bryan and College Station and the university and members of student government on ways to find a solution.

“However, it is going to take time to educate our students, get our off-campus housing office up and running and ensure that we can get ahead of students signing leases before they understand the rules and the city ordinances,” he said.

Case Harris, Texas A&M’s current student body president, said the students were caught off guard when citations were sent out, as many weren’t aware they were in violation. Harris said he hopes as time moves on the city will consider more areas in these neighborhoods that can be zoned for middle housing.

“We want to work hand in hand with the city, with non-student residents and find solutions that work for all stakeholders,” he said. “We are here and we want to work with you.”

Mayor John Nichols said during the meeting there are still a lot of other pieces of the puzzle that will be critical to make this work, and was hopeful that these issues will be resolved.

Halle-Schramm said she wants students who are concerned about the enforcement and the citations to know there are mechanisms for at least more of these situations for them to come into compliance. She also said residents will be given more opportunities to voice their concerns at future meetings as they continue to define where middle-housing zoning will be in place.

To contact the city’s planning and development department, call 979-764-3570.

For information on code enforcement, visit cstx.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=12410917&pageId=13471336.

For information on rental registration, visit cstx.gov/cms/one.aspx?portalId=12410917&pageId=13471394.

To view an online planning and development services map to check the zoning of any piece of property within College Station, visit cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/pds.

To view the Me Plus Three campaign to educate students about off-campus housing rules and city ordinances, visit studentlife.tamu.edu/offcampus.