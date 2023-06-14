College Station city councilors unanimously denied a request Monday to rezone a property at the intersection of Holleman Drive and Dexter Drive South for middle housing use.

Areas that are eligible for middle housing include a mix of housing products: small lot single-family homes, townhouses, courtyard houses, duplexes (two units), small multiplexes (three or four units), medium multiplexes (5-12 units) and live-work units.

The city has made it clear this new zoning does not allow more than four unrelated people to live together, which have been a debate among residents and the city as to areas this can and cannot be permitted. Middle housing lends to shared housing, which does allow for more than four unrelated people to live in a single-family dwelling in the proper area.

During Monday's meeting, the request was to rezone approximately four-tenths of an acre of land located south of the intersection of Holleman Drive and Dexter Drive South from general suburban to middle housing. According to city staff, the subject property is currently vacant and has not been platted; and the applicant planned to develop and rezone to allow for a housing type permitted under the middle housing zoning district. The city council voted 6-0 against the request.

Several speakers spoke out against rezoning during the public hearing, including Arthur Hicks of Hinge Drive, who said it would begin a bad trend along Dexter Drive.

“It will reward law breaking landlords and students who can’t break the rules in the dormitory but have too often come to our neighborhoods to do so," Hicks said. "We endure the effects of unenforced zoning, loud parties, excessive traffic, beer cans in the street, even in my own yard.

“I don’t like the idea of taking from middle income, lower income, elderly, renters, all so that the Aggies can have a party house. I foresee that the lines for middle housing will be redrawn again, because middle housing encourages and capitulates to the destructive trends voiced on taxpaying residents of this city, by a world-renowned school that fails to plan for its own housing needs; I view it as a soft form of eminent domain.”

Jeff Howell, a senior planner with the city’s planning and development services, gave an overview of the request and said city staff recommended the item for approval.

“Adjacent developments to this property consist of low to medium density residential development with detached single-family dwellings to the north, east and west, and townhome structures to the south,” he said. “Staff is recommending approval of the rezoning request. This item was heard at the May 18 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, where it was unanimously recommended for denial.”

Michael Ostrowski, the city’s director of planning and development, said the reason staff recommended approval was because it is in the comprehensive plan and middle housing is an appropriate zoning district that can be allowed in that future land use.

Ostrowski said the corner property on Holleman Drive has a higher degree of traffic, and in addition to the neighboring housing and townhome developments, there is a commercial gas station, too.

“Middle housing would provide that transition between some of those higher-density products that you would see to the south and the single-family neighborhoods to the north," he said. "Middle housing zoning also provides the flexibility of different residential types.”

Applicant Daniel Beamon of Beamon Engineering of Bryan addressed the council on behalf of the owner of the property, Lala Vida of College Station.

Beamon said the previous owners of 1100 of South Dexter listed it for sale in late 2021, telling potential buyers that it is a double lot.

“What we would like to do is replat it to three or four smaller lots so that we could build smaller homes," he said, "but that is not how the process works. We have to rezone it to a middle housing district in order to allow us to have smaller lots to build those smaller homes. We know ‘Ag Shacks’ is a dirty word. We know neighborhoods don’t want to see that, and we hear them loud and clear, we heard Planning and Zoning loud and clear. We would like to provide the more affordable housing option. … We are actually requesting the option, the flexibility to plat smaller lots and build smaller houses so they can be more affordable.”

Beamon also stated the applicant planned to complete the replat process for the creation of two single-family lots due to being denied.

Leslie Hicks and Tina Evans also spoke in opposition of the rezoning. Evans said the area is not viable for middle housing because it has single-family characteristics, it is near an elementary school and there are flooding concerns among others.

Councilwoman Linda Harvell was the first to speak in opposition of the rezoning and noted the area is in her neighborhood, which she said is already filled with student housing areas.

“It has got to stop. We have to walk the walk. We have to protect our neighborhoods,” she said. “We have to protect the oldest neighborhoods, regardless of which side of Texas Avenue they are on.”

Councilman Mark Smith said he was against rezoning because he believes it is important to preserve the working family single-class areas.

“I also worry that a single middle housing rezoning in a location like this will open the door for additional middle housing requests, and lead to the loss of existing affordable housing and inflation of housing costs in the area,” he said.

Councilman Dennis Maloney was absent from the meeting.