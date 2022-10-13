College Station City Council continue discussions with nonprofit Unlimited Potential

College Station City Council members directed staff to continue working with the nonprofit, Unlimited Potential during Tuesday night’s meeting, which helps 18- to 25-year-olds, who aged out of foster care, by potentially helping it fund a facility to house its youth and provide community resources.

“An 18-year-old female client entered the program 24 weeks pregnant, homeless, with no documents and nowhere to stay. Her family had kicked her out shortly after she moved in with them, and threw away all of her belongings,” Kelyn Wardlaw, UP’s executive director, told the council. “With UP’s assistance, she has received emergency housing, prenatal and specialty medical care, obtained her legal documents and ID, has engaged in the housing process, began the enrollment process for junior college, and has opened her first bank account.”

The council directed staff to identify $2 million in potential funding for Unlimited Potential's new facility at 1115 Anderson St., contingent upon the organization working with staff to produce a detailed design and business plan. Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha was against the direction.

The new facility would allow UP employees and volunteers to move out of their current center on East 29th Street, and provide temporary housing to youth who have aged out of the foster care system, according to UP staff.

The city previously allocated $300,000 toward the demolition of the building on Anderson Street. Debbie Eller, the city’s director of community services, said the demolition process will go out to bid by December.

During the hour-and-a-half discussion between the council and members of UP, it was made clear that the council needed more details and design plans before they were truly ready to allocate funds to the nonprofit. While each council member spoke in favor of UP’s efforts, they needed more information about what the facility would truly entail.

Don Russell, chairman of UP’s Building Committee, presented a graphic with what the $6 million facility could look like which included an administration building at 8,000 square feet, and six units of residential homes and security systems, landscaping and more.

The administration building would hold office spaces for other nonprofits to work, and would be the main source for UP members to find resources and continue their life in school or in finding an occupation, he said.

He said the total required to build would be contingent upon funding from external entities and said Brazos County had committed $2 million of non-contingent funds through their America Rescue Plan Act funds and were requesting another $2 million from College Station and the remaining $2 million through philanthropic measures.

Wardlaw emphasized the services they provide to people who have aged out of the foster care system including case management, referrals for services, job training, education, Medicaid assistance, mentorships, life skills workshops and counseling services.

Jacque Flagg, UP’s board president, said the young people who would be living in the homes on the property age from 18 to 26 because that is the age range for their UP programs. She said they are currently working with 40 young people in their program who they have helped find housing through Housing and Urban Development programs.

Cunha raised questions about what UP’s plan was for housing and how they long it would require people to live there, what other entities were involved in the process, and hoped officials would return during the budgeting process in July to make their case along with other nonprofits who also need city funds. She noted she was in support of their intent, but could not support supplying more funds than the city has already allocated to them at this time.

Councilwoman Linda Harvell also expressed similar concerns before being able to see an actual business plan and design layout.

Councilman John Crompton was in full support of UP’s intentions and wanted to be sure the council would keep the momentum going so UP could have a facility as soon as possible.

Councilman John Nichols wanted a more informed business plan from UP about if its contributions would match the outcome of its potential occupancy standards; Mayor Karl Mooney also agreed.

Councilman Dennis Maloney highlighted the importance of having a place for these young people to learn technical skills.

Councilman Bob Brick said he was mainly concerned with “devastating” other nonprofits who would be disappointed they were not given as much funds as UP, and where the city would come up with the $2 million.

Ultimately, city staff will come back to council with updated information after working with UP to decipher its business plan.

For more information about Unlimited Potential, visit upbrazosvalley.org.