College Station City Council considers five-year planting plan for urban heat mitigation

College Station City Council is considering a plan to keep the city “cool” over the course of five years to reduce the urban heat island effect by planting trees, after members were presented a “Cooling College Station” plan by the city’s director of planning and development, Michael Ostrowski.

Last year the council heard a presentation from Ostrowski about heat islands and the effects they have on cities and ways to prevent them. Heat islands are urbanized areas that experience higher temperatures than outlying areas; structures such as buildings and roads absorb and re-emit the sun’s heat more than natural landscapes such as forests and bodies of water, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s website. Urban areas, where these structures are highly concentrated and greenery is limited, become “islands” of higher temperatures relative to outlying areas, the EPA stated.

After last year’s presentation, the council directed Ostrowski to create a five-year plan city and residential program to help prevent the heat island effect by planting trees in areas with higher temperatures. Ostrowski and his team assessed city-owned entities to determine which locations had higher temperatures and presented his findings to the council earlier this month.

“We pulled some data that shows surface temperature throughout College Station. We focused our efforts on where more of the hot spots are, and we have identified those areas where preferred planting would be,” Ostrowski said. “We wanted to make sure these areas are appropriate for planting and that there aren’t utilities underground or overhead, and that there is no future expansion to these parks facilities or roads. We wanted to make sure that when we plant them, they are there for a very long time.”

The plan would be to plant 376 trees over the course of five years across eight different city-owned hot spots where planting can produce the most beneficial outcomes for heat mitigation. The priority planting areas include — from hottest to least hot — Edelweiss Park, Sandstone Park, Edelweiss Gartens Park, Anderson Park, Pebble Creek Park, Tarrow Park and Wayne Smith Athletic Complex, Wolf Pen Creek Park and Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.

Some of the trees to be planted could include live oak, Mexican white oak, desert willow, chinquapin, bald cypress, pecan, sycamore and loblolly pine. The trees would be 2-3.5 inch caliper trees and average a cost of $270 per tree; with the installation fees, additional materials (tree posts, mulch) and irrigation costs, the total is estimated at $670 per tree. The city’s proposed project over the course of five years, with inflation, would be $289,000, Ostrowski said.

“The added benefits [to this plan] within the community, is that it addresses storm water mitigation — trees absorb a lot of storm water that comes down — the more trees that you have may lead to reduced costs on some of the other storm water infrastructure that you would otherwise need,” he said. “Trees also provide an aspect of increasing property values for residents.

“The intent of this program is that the more trees that you plant, it reduces that heating effect within the community which can lead to cooler temperatures.”

City staff also was directed to create a residential tree-planting program. Ostrowski and his team proposed a plan where over the course of five years, 2,500 trees would be planted in the backyards of residents’ homes. These trees would be five-gallon trees that are 5-7 feet in height or could be seedlings. The total cost of the residential program would be $216,000 over the course of five years.

Steve Wright, the city’s director of Parks and Recreation, said both the city and residential plan will provide residents with a long-term plan to prevent the heat island effect.

“By framing this in a five-year iteration and coming up with a commercial aspect of it, and what areas in the city could continue in that direction and also weaving in that residential component, I think that just shows our city’s commitment to protecting our natural resources,” Wright said.

With cooler temperatures comes a potential lower utility bill, according to Councilman John Crompton, who spoke in favor of both proposed plans.

“I became aware of this program in Sacramento, California, in 1991, where their utility company planted 500,000 trees over a 10-year period,” he said. “If you look at College Station, we have focused our concerns on the citizens’ electricity bills on the supply side ... but we haven’t really done anything on the demand side, and that is about what can we do to reduce the need for people to turn their air conditioning [down].”

Crompton said in College Station the heat island effect is about 6 degrees.

“It is 6 degrees higher in the City of College Station than you would find in the rural areas outside of College Station,” he said. “My friends in engineering … tell me that it is much more costly to reduce heat — that is, to use air conditioning — than it is to generate heat. In other words, if you can reduce your air conditioning bill by a degree, you save much more money than if you have to heat something by a degree.”

With the five-year plan, Crompton said this would be an investment, not a cost. Currently, Ostrowski said he has been directed to look at additional planting areas and explore partnerships with other groups for residential tree-planting programs.

