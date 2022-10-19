College Station City Council candidates participate in local forum

Ten candidates for four College Station City Council seats covered a lot of ground Wednesday night at a candidate forum at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station, as questions were asked regarding property values and taxes, the 2022 bond package and more.

Council seats up for election include the mayor, Place 1, Place 2 and Place 5, which is part of a special election to fill a vacancy.

KBTX anchor Rusty Surette moderated the forum, hosted by the Pebble Creek Owners Association, and asked each candidate questions and they were allotted two minutes to respond.

Surette asked mayoral candidates John Nichols and Rick Robison — Jacob Randolph did not attend the forum — what they felt was the biggest issue the city is facing.

Nichols, who is retired, has served on the council since 2012; Robison is also retired and previously served as a supervisor for the Federal Correctional Institution in Bastrop; Randolph works at Buddy’s Appliance in Bryan as a member of the sales team.

“Our traffic and congestion problems are significant and our access across town over the railroad tracks are a ping pong to that and we have seen a lot of progress in that area, but not as much as the city council would like, because it is moving fast,” Nichols said. “The land use and zoning conflicts comes with pressures on neighborhoods from the encouragement of the new or different kinds of building types and uses.”

Robison agreed that traffic is an issue.

“I agree on the roads and traffic, we have to expand more on these roads so it is not congested and all of that,” he said.

Those in the Place 1 race — Mark Smith and Aron Collins — were asked about property values.

“With the increased property values in our area, many citizens would like to see tax rates reduced and more of the tax burden diverted from homeowners, considering there are a variety of other revenue sources such as sales tax, hotel/motel tax, building permits, road fees, utilities, etc.,” Surette said. “Is there a better balance to be struck between local property taxes and other revenue sources? In the past it seems like the property tax revenue has increased and [other] fees have been added. What other options are there to reduce the burden on property owners?”

Collins, owner of Comfort Keepers in College Station, said Hotel Occupancy Tax Funds are beneficial.

“The Hotel Occupancy Tax is outstanding. We have football games here, we have events [and] we are building a lot more space to promote that, but we are seeing a very low occupancy rate,” he said. “We have all of these businesses that we are not collecting occupancy tax on. Every dollar we collect from somebody [offsite] or who are tourists, is less that we have to collect from local residents. Sales tax is another good source.”

Smith is retired and serves on city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and agreed increasing HOT funds are a good solution.

“I also see things that a portion of our property tax goes towards. Debt service which goes towards capital projects, there is a lot of stuff that goes there,” he said. “Working for the city for 30 years, we struggled with this process of how do I [levy] for the all of the new services that growth creates in an additional dynamic for additional services, and single family residential growth doesn’t really pay for itself.”

William Wright and David Levine are vying in Place 2. Wright is a production manager for Reynolds & Reynolds and servers on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. Levine is general manager at Mercedes-Benz in College Station.

Bob Yancy, Nicole Gallucci and Willie B. Blackmon are competing in Place 5. Yancy is CEO of MEMdata and was previously a member of the B-CS Chamber of Commerce. Gallucci is a self-employed graphic designer. Blackmon was unable to attend the forum; he is retired and served as a municipal court judge for 12 years for the city of Houston.

Surette asked the candidates in the Place 2 and 5 races about two of the five 2022 bond propositions on the November election ballot.

“There are five propositions on the ballot for November. Proposition C and D do provide funding for improvements to baseball fields and parks in College Station. Where do you stand on these propositions?” he said.

“In terms of Proposition C and D, I am actually in favor of the ballfield because we made around $25 million on sports tourism in the year. … We need to have people coming to College Station,” Wright said. “As for the parks, we are a city who treasures the parks and I think we have a great parks department and a great parks system. When I made my list, I didn’t list these as high because I think some of this should have been covered with Hotel Occupancy Tax.”

Levine said it is important to take care of what we have.

“We need to be making sure things aren’t falling to disrepair to where we have to fix them later,” he said. “I would tell people to do their research on their own and vote on what is close to their heart.”

Yancy said the bond package consists of needs and wants.

“Of the needs, I would vote for all of them,” he said. “Of the wants I agree that we need to take care of what we have.”

Gallucci also agreed it is important to maintain what the city has.

“Because what is the point in having something when you let it fall to the wayside? I do support that,” she said. “When it comes to the ballpark, while it is exciting and there is a potential future in it at the same time I don’t see where we would get an ROI on it … especially if we are talking about property taxes and wanting to reduce them.”

The three candidates vying for Place 5 each shared why they are running for election.

Early voting runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4; the general election is Nov. 8.

Brazos County contested candidates will participate in a B-CS Chamber of Commerce forum from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25.

For more information, visit brazosvotes.org.