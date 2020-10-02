College Station City Council candidates discuss hotel taxes, tourism at forum

How to spend hotel occupancy taxes and the role of tourism in the community were just some of the items several College Station city council candidates weighed in on at a Brazos Valley Hospitality Association forum Thursday.

BVHA President Greg Stafford drew attention at the start of the event to challenges that the Bryan-College Station hospitality industry has faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including that it dropped from being the second worst market in the state to being the worst.

Before the pandemic, the industry employed more than 7,200 people but that has dropped to less than 5,000. Additionally, hospitality usually brings in $600 million in economic impact but he said this year they will likely struggle to reach $400 million. Hotel occupancy rate for the B-CS community was at about 55% before the pandemic and was declining. Now, he said, it is down to 30%.

Recovery has begun, Stafford said, but he explained that it is a slow process. Even so, B-CS is better poised to handle the problem than many other places, he noted.

Stafford is also General Manager at the Texas A&M University Hotel and Conference Center, where the candidate forum was hosted.