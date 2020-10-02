 Skip to main content
College Station City Council candidates discuss hotel taxes, tourism at forum
College Station City Council candidates discuss hotel taxes, tourism at forum

How to spend hotel occupancy taxes and the role of tourism in the community were just some of the items several College Station city council candidates weighed in on at a Brazos Valley Hospitality Association forum Thursday. 

BVHA President Greg Stafford drew attention at the start of the event to challenges that the Bryan-College Station hospitality industry has faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including that it dropped from being the second worst market in the state to being the worst.  

Before the pandemic, the industry employed more than 7,200 people but that has dropped to less than 5,000. Additionally, hospitality usually brings in $600 million in economic impact but he said this year they will likely struggle to reach $400 million. Hotel occupancy rate for the B-CS community was at about 55% before the pandemic and was declining. Now, he said, it is down to 30%. 

Recovery has begun, Stafford said, but he explained that it is a slow process. Even so, B-CS is better poised to handle the problem than many other places, he noted. 

Stafford is also General Manager at the Texas A&M University Hotel and Conference Center, where the candidate forum was hosted. 

All candidates agreed that tourism is an important part of the local economy, and they shared ideas about how they want to approach it if they are elected. 

Place 1 incumbent Bob Brick said he is happy with several of the city’s tourist attractions, but he said College Station could stand to diversify its economy and suggested a greater focus on nature tourism as a one way to do that. 

Regional marketing is key to bringing people into the area, Place 3 incumbent Linda Harvell said. 

“People are starting to take day trips, they are starting to do brief overnights,” she said. “We should be reaching out to people within a 200-mile radius, inviting them to College Station to enjoy activities that are open.”

Strategic cooperation with the city of Bryan and partnerships with A&M are important to Place 1 candidate Jason Cornelius, who also expressed an interest in working closely with Visit College Station to market the city efficiently. 

Councilman John Nichols said he is committed to using hotel occupancy funds to market the area and develop partnerships within the community. 

“Secondly,” the Place 5 incumbent continued, “I am committed to using some of those HOT funds to set up a separate fund that would be the direct sponsorship fund targeted at specific conferences and conventions that could be brought here that may need to be supported directly.”

Place 5 candidate Craig Regan described College Station as an island in a “rural sea” as he argued that it is better to market the city’s attractions to the closely surrounding rural communities rather than competing with larger metropolitan areas. 

“I want to focus on our comparative advantages to other cities,” he explained, “not just about competing with the big boys where we have a chance of getting lost in the shuffle.”

College Station city leaders should do what they can to stay out of local business leaders’ way, Place 5 candidate Brian Alg said, so that they have the most possible freedom to come up with creative ways to attract outside visitors. 

Similar to several other panelists, Place 3 candidate Dell Seiter emphasized the importance of tourism and hospitality, pointing out that aside from A&M, tourism is the leading economic driving force for the community.

“We have to continue to work toward providing an atmosphere for our tourism department to grow,” he said.

