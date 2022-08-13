College Station City Council approves urban land use agreement

In a 4-3 vote Thursday night, College Station City Council members approved a land-use request that would allow the development of an apartment complex that could be used to support medical professionals and staff.

The request regarded 17 acres of land at 400 Double Mountain Road located at the corner of Medical Avenue and Midtown Drive across from the Baylor Scott & White Hospital in College Station. The council approved the request to change the current land use from medical use to urban residential.

Council members Linda Harvell, Dennis Maloney and John Crompton voted against the motion.

Jesse Dimeolo, with the city’s planning and development services, said the 17-acre subject property is surrounded by Accel Nursing Home, Huntington Senior Apartments, and is near the commercial development of Midtown Center.

“The subject property is within the Medical District Master Plan, which was adopted by city council in 2012,” he told the council. “The purpose of the plan is to aide city staff decision makers, district business owners and district leadership in the creation of a mixed-use district that focuses on medical care.”

The medical designated area was implemented to support services and activities concentrated in the medical district, he said. Medical-related uses include hospitals, medical offices, laboratories, pharmacies, rehabilitation assisted living centers, hotels and education.

“The proposed amendment would create an [urban residential] land use that would set the stage for a multi-family rezoning,” he said. “The remaining land for the development of medical land uses, including the subject property is approximately 25 acres. … If the designation were changed, it would remove approximately two-thirds of the [medical] developmental land use from the district.”

Dimeolo told the council that city staff did not agree with the proposed development from medical to urban residential, because it does not match the Medical District Master Plan or the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the land-use change in a 4-2 vote during a July 21 meeting, he said.

Tristen Fisher, a civil engineer with Mitchell & Morgan Engineers of College Station, addressed the council during the public hearing and said the proposed plan would be to develop “Class A apartments.”

“On behalf of our client [Jackie Binks, a developer on the project], the proposed development of the 16.88-acre lot will be to house approximately 315 units of Class A apartments,” Fisher said. “These apartments will provide a location with high quality amenities, geared toward professionals who aren’t yet ready to buy a home, or who don’t want to live in or near apartment complexes primarily filled with college students … the apartments will not be located on the bus route.”

Fisher said what makes these apartments unique is the developer’s “agreement to discount rent by 10% to 15% for all medical employed professionals in the area.”

“This would include hospital and clinic professionals, along with traveling doctors and nurses. They will be within walking distance of Baylor Scott & White Hospital,” Fisher said.

He went on to discuss how the land-use change from medical to urban does fall under the requirements of the city’s uses in the Medical District Master Plan; despite staff’s recommendation to the council that the proposal does not follow the plan.

Fisher noted they would be conducting a traffic impact analysis in order to mitigate potential traffic congestion at the site.

Council member Elizabeth Cunha said while she was in favor of the apartments being close to the hospital for medical staff, she hoped that the developers would make sure there is walkability for residents to be able to access all sides to and from the complex.

Maloney was not in favor because he said the 17 acres takes away two-thirds of the remaining land that is designated exclusively for medical use.

“High end to low end [college] students will live there no matter what. The fact that they aren’t on the bus route doesn’t matter, the buses will go where they are needed,” he told the council. “This residential area should be used for a hotel, for a nursing rehabilitation facility … a mixed-use product, which is what our plan calls for … apartment housing is not a medical need. … This is not the right place to put it.”

Councilman Bob Brick and John Nichols, and Mayor Karl Mooney were in favor of the apartment complex being built for urban residential use.

Harvell said she agreed this is a great project, but the location could be an issue because it is “not the best place” to put the complex.

Crompton was not in favor because he said there is “no guarantee at all that it will be medically oriented.”

“It could be any apartment complex. I don’t see any urgency to do this,” he said. “It is a fine project but not on this site.”