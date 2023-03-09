Emily Zieschang said she and her family are the youngest residents of Bryan’s Beverly Estates neighborhood. She spoke to College Station city councilors Thursday to “have her voice heard,” as it pertains to the recent debate over a College Station sewer trunk line that would invade her neighborhood.

“We have three children and I am pregnant with my fourth; we are the only family with children in the neighborhood,” Zieschang told the councilors during the meeting.

“I am here to say that the next generation cares about your actions and the city of Bryan’s,” she said. “Though it is just a sewer issue or a sewer line project, we care about it. … To me it is unfathomable that College Station would make a choice that would potentially impact our relationship that has been fought for, paid for, sacrificed for. If this project goes through the Beverly Estates and leaves the devastation that it will, you will not be known for the completion of a sewer line project, you will have a hand in destruction or possibly damaging the relationship that has been fought for decades.”

Following multiple public comments about College Station’s purposed sewer line that would wade into the city of Bryan’s Beverly Estates neighborhood — from both Bryan and College Station residents — the College Station City Council unanimously approved additional design and survey work for an alternative route at Thursday’s meeting.

Ten residents spoke at the meeting, including Zieschang, most of whom live on North Rosemary Drive, the proposed road in question. As the Beverly Estates neighborhood is known as historical, many of the residents who live there want to keep their neighborhood’s integrity.

Phillip Springer, a College Station resident, said he moved to town 50 years ago, and it wasn’t too long before he noticed “the anxiety between the two cities.” He said his friends in Bryan are “terrified” with the prospects of the potential sewer line and urged the council to find a better option.

The sewer trunk line would impact Beverly Estates as it would travel either behind or in front of properties in that neighborhood. During the meeting, the council approved $87,500 worth of funds to look into survey work for the back lot option near Pin Oak Creek.

They approved a change order to the design contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates of Bryan for the Northeast Trunkline Phase 4 project.

“The design will include installation of a sewer trunk line which would serve areas of the community which includes the University corridor and Northgate. This would allow for continued development in this area which will soon be limited by existing sewer capacity,” city staff stated. “After numerous discussions and meetings with the residents in and around the proposed route, the City is considering an alternative route alignment option. This alternative route would be along the back-lots of North Rosemary Drive, next to Pin Oak Creek. This alternative alignment will require additional survey and data collection work.”

City officials started to design phases for a sewage line that would eventually end up servicing the growth on University Drive and the Northgate District, serve Texas A&M property, including Hensel Park, and decommission the Hensel Park lift station, and allow investments that have currently reached $7.5 million, according to Jennifer Cain, director of capital projects for College Station.

The final phase of the sewer line has a few routes up for debate. If the sewer line were to go in front of homes in the neighborhood, the city of College Station could make use of the existing public right of way, Cain told The Eagle last month. She said the Beverly Estates Homeowners Association proposed an alternative route of going behind the properties. In order to do that, city staff would have to have 14 agreeable property easements from the homeowners, one of whom is former Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson and HOA president Scott Hickle, who was in favor of the back lot option along Pin Oak Creek.

“Ask yourself, ‘Do I want to be part of the destruction, or do I want to support the preservation of this historic neighborhood in Bryan?’” Hickle asked the council.

If the sewer line goes the eminent domain route, it could be utilized for the alternate option (back lot), however that is not the city’s intent, Cain said previously. For the route in front (under the road), College Station would be able to complete the majority of work within the public right of way, which a public utility has the right to use, Cain said, and a public right of way is not private property.

Cain said the majority of the survey work, for the in front/under the road option, was completed in the public right of way and did not require access to private property.

Eminent domain is the legal authority that certain entities are granted that allows those entities to take private property for a public use, according to the Landowner’s Bill or Rights for the state of Texas. Private property can include land and certain improvements that are on that property.

Many of the residents who spoke wanted the council to consider a lift station, rather than the gravity flow option under the road. City staff has stated there are large costs associated with a lift station as well as upkeep. However, during the meeting, two residents near Pin Oak Creek along Vine Street and Inwood Drive in Bryan spoke out against the back lot option due to destruction of nature and flooding concerns.

James Mulvey, a resident on Vine Street, told the council to consider a lift station because it would help prevent flooding in his and his neighbors’ homes.

“I am here to bring awareness along flooding problems along Pin Oak and Burton Creek, as it relates to the proposed creek line. There are hundreds of Bryan homes that line these creeks, most of which are in the flood plain,” he said. “I have heard stories of houses flooding, garages flooding and fences getting ripped down. My neighbor on Vine Street who backs up to Rosemary [Drive] and Pin Oak Creek, his house has flooded six times, water has come up to his house up to 8 inches. I personally back up to Rosemary … and the water comes within about an inch coming into our house.”

For more information about the project, contact Susan Monnat, senior project manager for College Station capital projects, by calling 764-5028 or email smonnat@cstx.gov.

The council will review the survey work once it is complete at a later council meeting.