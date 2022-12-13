College Station City Council approves sale for future commercial development in Midtown Business Park

During the final College Station City Council meeting of 2022, councilors approved a $9.36 million commercial development sale for about 29 acres in the Midtown Business Park to Levcor Acquisition of Houston.

Natalie Ruiz, the city’s director of economic development, presented the proposal at the Dec. 8 meeting and said the city originally purchased 300 acres of property near Midtown Drive and Corporate Parkway in 2000 for a future business park.

“Fifty-eight of those acres are along State Highway 6 and zoned for general commercial to really attract those large-scale commercial developments," Ruiz said. "Last year we sold the abutting property to Costco, which is currently developed, and then we listed this 28-acre tract with a local broker. We received multiple offers, three of which were full price. We started working [through concept plans] with the developers and the city council economic development committee as to what the development would look like." [By] really making sure with this being a highly visible property with State Highway 6 that it is something we could be proud of.

Ruiz said the developer chosen, Levcor Acquisition, is a family owned real estate commercial company. She said their feasibility period is 180 days with a 60-day close on the property.

She also noted there will be changes to the city’s concept plan and showed a general preliminary concept of what Levcor Acquisition is going to take out to the market in terms of pre-leasing. The proposed plans for the 29-acre site include a 40,000 square-foot facility for entertainment, a hotel, five restaurants, and in the center of it all is five retail spaces.

Ruiz emphasized their hope is to preserve the trees in that area, make sure there is potential pedestrian and bicycle activity, and to incorporate the Midtown Business Park signage and color scheme.

Councilwoman Linda Harvell asked Ruiz the type of entertainment that would go in that space, and Ruiz said there are several entertainment users that asked Levcor Acquisition to acquire the property.

New Mayor John Nichols was pleased by the vote.

“We hope that after the due diligence period, it will lead to a very successful series of development in College Station,” he said.

The council has been in the business of bringing development to the city since an Aug. 25 meeting when the council approved a $7.3 million contract to purchase the former Macy’s department store property at Post Oak Mall to activate and repurpose it to be a catalyst for redevelopment, according to Ruiz.

"We have been involved in discussions with A&M about the potential for this project to be at Post Oak Mall as part of that area’s overall redevelopment,” College Station City Manager Bryan Woods told The Eagle in November. “We think it’s an exciting concept for A&M, College Station and the Brazos Valley."

In addition, during the Dec. 8 meeting the council approved a request to change the zoning from office to multi-family for about 17 acres at 400 Double Mountain Road located at the corner of Medical Avenue and Midtown Drive in a 5-2 vote.

Councilman Dennis Maloney and councilwoman Linda Harvell voted against the motion; while councilmen William Wright, Bob Yancy and Mark Smith and councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha voted in favor. The former council approved the land use change in August in a 4-3 vote.

The applicant, Jackie Binks, intends to develop residential housing apartments that would provide a location for professionals who aren’t yet ready to buy a home or who don’t want to live in or near apartment complexes primarily filled with college students, due to its proximity to the Baylor Scott & White Hospital in College Station.

The council also voted unanimously to approve a funding agreement not to exceed $345,424 with Unlimited Potential for demolishing its unsafe structure at 1115 Anderson St. Unlimited Potential helps 18- to 25-year-olds who aged out of foster care. Their hope is to have the city and other entities help fund a facility to house its youth and provide community resources.