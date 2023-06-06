College Station City Council members recently approved and submitted grant applications for two Texas Department of Transportation construction projects and one Complete Streets Plan.

During a council meeting last month, Jason Schubert, the city’s transportation planning coordinator, presented three resolutions regarding the TxDOT Transportation Alternatives Set-aside Program. The application deadline was Monday, and now that the city has applied, officials should hear by October if they were awarded the grants.

In December 2022, TxDOT issued a call for projects to local communities for funding assistance to help enhance bicycle and pedestrian safety, mobility and connectivity through infrastructure projects and planning documents, according to city staff. Eligible projects for the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program include: bicycle improvements, shared-use paths, sidewalk improvements, other infrastructure related projects to improve safety for non-motorized transportation and related planning documents.

“It is anticipated that up to $250 million in grant funds will be awarded,” city staff stated. “A change in the grant program with this call for projects is that local jurisdictions can request that TxDOT District offices sponsor projects and applications for project submissions.”

Schubert said the grant covers 80% of the project costs with 20% local jurisdiction match, as well as a portion of the administrative fee. Two of these projects TxDOT is choosing to sponsor and will fully fund the projects, he said.

The first grant project, fully funded by TxDOT if College Station secures the grant, is for a 10-foot wide shared-use path along Texas 6 in College Station and Bryan. TxDOT plans to widen Texas 6 from Texas 21 in Bryan to Fitch Parkway in College Station.

“TxDOT is in the process of designing the widening of Highway 6, which by and large is expanding it from a four-lane highway to a six-lane highway. There were a number of intersection improvements, as well as their plan to provide shared-use paths on both sides,” Schubert told the council. “The project currently doesn’t have all of the funding they would like for the project, and we are working in partnership with them with this application to seek additional funding sources for this.”

The project also will include curb ramps, pedestrian crossings, pedestrian buttons, pedestrian railing where needed and a pedestrian bridge at Spring Creek, according to city staff; TxDOT has indicated preliminary estimates for the shared-use paths are approximately $7.9 million.

The second grant project, fully funded by TxDOT if College Station secures the grant, is for another 10-foot wide shared use path along F.M. 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) from 175 feet west of Nueces Drive to Texas Avenue. The project also will include curb ramps, pedestrian crossings, pedestrian buttons and pedestrian railing where needed, according to city staff; TxDOT has indicated that the preliminary estimate for the shared-use path is approximately $1 million. A shared-use path from Jones Crossing to Larry J. Ringer Library is already being designed, according to city staff.

“The part that was funded with the last round of grants two years ago was from Larry Ringer Library to the west to the Jones Crossing Development where H-E-B is at. So this would continue that section,” Schubert said. “TxDOT has chosen to sponsor this project as well and would cover all of the costs related to it, so we are acting as the applicant and they are choosing to sponsor it, and if awarded the grant they would administer all of that.”

Lastly the council approved an application for a Complete Streets Plan to create additional safe and accessible connections for users near Texas A&M University and other destinations in the city’s core area. A Complete Streets Plan helps provide safe access for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit riders, according to city staff.

Schubert said the grant program covers up to 80% of the plan development costs; and the city must provide a minimum local match of 20% of planning effort and be responsible for any cost overruns, if they occur. City staff is working to finalize the projected cost of the plan as it is in the range of $250,000-$300,000, Schubert said; and the resulting local match is in the range of $50,000-$60,000 plus TxDOT's 15% administrative fees.

Following Schubert’s presentation, Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha said she knows of students who attend A&M Consolidated High School that walk a neighborhood north of Emerald Forest and would benefit from the new shared-use paths.

“I have bicycled that direction myself — it is a 15-minute bicycle ride — but it is tough," she said." And so having that path that would get me to Texas [Avenue], and then having this one and those frontage roads on Highway 6 with a 10-foot shared-use path, would make it way more bicycle and pedestrian friendly for uses that are currently in place for students who are currently trying to navigate those exact streets to get home. Thank you for pursuing those grants and we appreciate TxDOT’s support of bicycle and pedestrian facilities on their major roads.”