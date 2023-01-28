College Station City Council approves CDBG committee

College Station City Council members approved creating a Community Development Public Service Agency Funding Review Committee during Thursday's meeting, and residents are encouraged to be a part of the review process.

Members of the committee would review applications for related federal Community Development Block Grant funding and make recommendations to the council, guided by city staff.

During an earlier council meeting, David Brower, community development analyst with the city’s Community Services Department, presented the background for creating a committee and explained what Community Development Block Grant funds are.

“The city received $1.18 million in CDBG funds for the current year and has received an allocation annually from the department of Housing and Urban Development since 1975 as an entitlement community, meaning the city’s size and demographic make the annual award automatically based on a formula approved by Congress," he said at the Jan. 12 meeting. “CDBG is a very flexible grant and can be used for a host of activities. They can be used to benefit low and moderate income residents … or meet an urgent community need. Activities can include affordable housing or can be used for nonprofit social service programs.”

Up to 15% of CDBG funds can fund nonprofit programs, known as public service agency funding, which equates to about $177,000, Brower said. Additionally, 51% of clients must be low-to-moderate income, and funds can be used outside of the College Station jurisdiction if there is a benefit to their jurisdiction, he said.

Since 1985, both College Station and Bryan have partnered to jointly award CDBG funds to nonprofit health and human service programs that primarily benefit low-to-moderate income residents, according to city staff. The Joint Relief Funding Review Committee (JRFRC) was formed to allow three council-appointed volunteers from College Station and three from Bryan to evaluate proposals and to recommend funding as part of each city’s council-approved annual action plan and budget, according to city staff.

“Since 1985, the JRFRC has recommended over 9.8 million dollars in funding [5.2 million from College Station and 4.6 million from Bryan] to 50 different agencies. No more than 15% of a city’s annual CDBG allocation may be used for this purpose, as per federal guidelines,” city staff stated.

“The city of Bryan notified city of College Station staff this past September of their intent to sunset the JRFRC and the Bryan City Council voted to discontinue the JRFRC process and adopt a new, internal method at their meeting on Nov. 17, 2022. The city of Bryan cited decreased allocation and staffing levels and increases in proposal evaluation timelines in the JRFRC process as reasons for their decision.”

During the Jan. 12, 2023 meeting, the council directed staff to create a citizen volunteer review committee. The proposed resolution creates a committee of no more than six members who will serve staggered three-year terms. Members will be eligible to serve two full terms.

The committee will work with a staff liaison to review applications eligible for CDBG funding and make recommendations to the council for approval with the annual action plan and community development budget.

During that meeting, Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha said she wanted citizen volunteers to have a seat at the table and be eligible to sit on the committee. Councilman Bob Yancy and Mayor John Nichols urged having citizens as members, so long as it was led by city staff. Councilmen William Wright and Mark Smith said they wanted focus to be on College Station residents, organizations, etc. to be eligible for funding primarily.

During the Jan. 26 meeting, Brower said the council’s vote in support of this committee would allow enough time for next year’s recommendations to be included in the next annual action plan and community development budget that will be brought to it in the summer.

“Staff has been having strategic discussions about the creation of a social service hub in College Station, and the possibility of creating a public agency funding process at some point in the future. This could change CDBG public service agency funding priorities and require a re-evaluation of this process in the future,” Brower said at the meeting.

For more information or to get involved, visit cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/commserv or call 764-3778.