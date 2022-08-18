College Station City Council approves calling for $90.4 million bond election

The College Station City Council unanimously approved calling for a $90.4 million bond election that includes five propositions regarding fire safety improvements, transportation, sports and tourism, and park and pool improvements.

During a special meeting Wednesday, City Manager Bryan Woods gave the council a breakdown of how the five propositions would be presented to voters and how much each bond project would cost.

Proposition A is for fire safety improvements and totals $18 million to build Fire Station No. 7. City staff said the fire station will be placed to improve response times in the city’s southern portion.

Proposition B is for transportation and totals $16.1 million for the widening of Rock Prairie Road East corridor from Town Lake Drive to William D. Fitch Parkway. City staff said if approved, this will transform the two-lane asphalt roadway into a four-lane concrete road with separated bike lanes and sidewalks on the sides; and the project will include a storm sewer, street lighting and a traffic signal at Town Lake.

Proposition C is for sports and tourism and totals $30.4 million for the competition of Phase 2 of Texas Independence Ball Park and improvements to Veterans Park.

Phase 2 of Texas Independence Ballpark Phase would cost $24 million to add four additional synthetic diamond fields to complete the complex’s master plan. City staff said the expansion will create sports tourism opportunities for baseball and softball tournaments, and will be in Midtown along Rock Prairie Road East.

Improvements to Veterans Park would cost $6.4 million to renovate six fields along Harvey Road at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex. City staff said the fields will be sand capped and surfaced with hybrid grasses to improve drainage and allow for more playing time.

Proposition D is for parks improvements and redevelopment and totals $22 million for six individual projects.

Improvements to the Bachmann Little League and Senior League/Soccer Buildings would cost $7 million. City staff said the project would be to demolish the existing structures and build new facilities with expanded restrooms, concessions areas and storage.

The installation of pickleball/futsal courts would cost $1.7 million to install three outdoor courts for pickleball, futsal and other sports with lighting, lines and surfacing; and may also include additional parking, according to city staff.

The replacement of Bee Creek and Central Park Tennis Court would cost $1.7 million to reconstruct the park and courts with new playing surfaces, court lighting, fencing, netting and windscreens, according to city staff.

The redevelopment of Mabel Clare Thomas Park would cost $3 million to include a new pavilion with restrooms, historical/memorial elements, additional lighting, shade areas and recreational areas, according to city staff.

Improvements to the Lincoln Center Area would cost $1.2 million to provide restrooms at W. A. Tarrow Park and add pedestrian improvements for accessibility to the park and restrooms, according to city staff.

City staff also say the redevelopment of Central Park Operations Shop would cost $7.4 million in order to demolish the existing structure and construct an expanded building; including secure storage, workshops, restrooms and office space for Central Park, South District and Forestry crews.

Proposition E is for Mabel Clare Thomas Park Pool and totals $3.9 million to construct a swimming pool in Thomas Park with a shallow splash pad, zero-grade entry and restrooms, according to city staff.

At the early stages of the bond proposals, members of the Citizens Bond Advisory Committee collected community input in early March, and asked residents to share what kind of projects they would like to see on the ballot.

One resident wrote in person on the comment cards: “Mabel Clare Thomas Park pool and the park improvements are my top priority.”

Another wrote: “Roads and fire stations should always be a priority over parks and pools. We need to get back to reality.”

They also received emailed comments from citizens.

One resident wrote: “Need a lot more baseball and softball fields. We do NOT need more soccer fields.”

Another wrote: “College Station NEEDS to join the pickleball train. If you build it, I PROMISE you, people will come. “

They also received online comments and one resident wrote: “Bachmann Park really needs the long overdue improvements and repairs.”

Another wrote: “Rock Prairie Road East widening being a top priority as there is way too much traffic for the small narrow road that it is now.”

Another wrote: “ONLY want projects that DO NOT increase property taxes!”

City staff stated that based on projections the propositions would be funded without a property tax rate increase; however, associated operational expenses could affect the future tax rate.

Woods said residents will receive a brochure with a more detailed breakdown of the bond propositions before the bond election, which takes place Nov. 8.

For more information, visit cstx.gov/our_community/2022_bond_election.