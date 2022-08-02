College Station City Council approves 2021 economic incentive report

Members of the College Station City Council approved the 2021 Brazos Valley Economic Incentive Compliance Report during a July 28 council meeting.

After the report was presented, the council approved an incentive to one of two companies in College Station who were in compliance to receive a cash incentive from the city. The other company did not receive an incentive because they did not meet the criteria for the year.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies of College Station did meet compliance needs and received a $153,000 cash incentive, while College Station internet provider Viasat did not meet performance needs, according to Natalie Ruiz, the city’s chief development officer.

“As part of our partnership with the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, some of the services that they provide is [a] compliance report,” she told the council. “This report was also given to the city of Bryan and the Brazos County Commissioner’s Court. It is for all of our joint incentive agreements that we have currently.”

According to tax service and consulting firm Ryan LLC of Dallas, which performed the inquiry for each company, three primary metrics were measured when it collected data to confirm an incentive certification: payroll, employee headcount and investment for that year.

“Viasat, when we reached out to them, they made clear that they were not going to be in compliance and because of that they were not going to request any kind of incentive for this year,” Shawn Portales, senior consultant for Ryan LCC, told the council. “They did not meet their employee headcount of 280 employees — they are only at 120 — and as a result they didn’t meet their payroll of $17 million; they were only at about $10 million. Fortunately, they did meet their investment value.”

Fujifilm was in compliance in terms of its payroll, Portales said, fulfilling a $54 million payroll. The investment value was also met, and the employee headcount threshold of 100 was well surpassed at 677, he said.

Ruiz noted that Viasat was not requesting payment this year, because it realized it did not meet the necessary employment numbers.

The other four companies included in the report were Advanta Seeds Biotech Center, Axis Pipe, Wayfair and Tube, Lubrizol Specialty Products.

“Across all six companies, they have created over 1,300 jobs [and] over $93 million in payroll,” Portales said. “In their respected jurisdiction they have invested over $394 million.”

Advanta and Wayfair also weren't in compliance, Portales said, because Advanta did not meet its payroll or investment requirements; Wayfair did not meet its payroll and employment numbers. Axis Pipe and Tube and Lubrizol Specialty Products were in compliance, he said.

Resident Brian Alg of College Station spoke during the meeting, and requested the council look into auditing College Station companies through city staff, because he believed the employee count for Viasat was incorrect.

“I just wanted to point out that I know of some of these numbers and they are wrong. I don’t know if there is an expectation that these numbers are reliable,” he told the council. “Bring this in house so that city staff can have oversight and we will have better oversight as citizens.”

Council member Elizabeth Cunha said last year was “a tough year” for Viasat, and also commended Fujifilm for the economic development and presence it has brought to the city.

Council member Dennis Maloney thanked Ruiz and Matt Prochaska, the president/CEO of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Council, for their due diligence in having a prepared report. He also commended Fujifilm for surpassing its numbers.

These six companies will have another opportunity to meet compliance requirements next year in order to receive a financial incentive from College Station, Bryan and Brazos County, according to city staff.

Brazos County Commissioners were presented the compliance report during a June 19 meeting and will take action at a future meeting.

Members of the Bryan City Council will be presented the report at a future meeting.