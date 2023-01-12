College Station City Council approved legislative program for 88th session of Texas Legislature

In concert with the 88th session of the Texas Legislature, the College Station City Council is anticipating bills that reflect members' thoughts and ideas for the city and ways to improve residents' quality of life.

During Thursday night’s meeting, the council voted 6-1 to approve the city’s legislative program for the ongoing session of the Texas Legislature. The program directs city staff to support or oppose issues likely to arise during the session and communicate those stances to legislators.

Councilman Bob Yancy voted against the motion, while Mayor John Nichols and Councilors Dennis Maloney, Elizabeth Cunha, Linda Harvell, William Wright and Mark Smith voted in favor.

Jennifer Rodriguez, an independent consultant for the city, provided a presentation outlining what can be expected to occur during the 2023 legislative session, which bills are likely to impact local governments, and ways in which the city can participate in the legislative process. As of Wednesday, just two days into the session, Rodriguez said there were 1,252 House bills filed and 351 Senate bills filed.

Some of the key issues for the legislature include the state budget for the 2024-25 biennium; a $32.7 billion budget surplus, property tax relief, education funding, border and school security and electric grid improvements, according to Rodriguez. She also noted the last day to file bills is March 10; March 29 is the last day of the regular session; and the veto deadline is June 18.

Ross Brady, assistant to the city manager, presented the city’s 2023 legislative program, showcasing what legislation the city would support. He highlighted focuses on maintaining local control, protecting water rights, pushing for electrical grid improvements and expanding resources for infrastructure improvements.

In order to maintain local control, the city will seek to preserve home rule authority by opposing bills which allow the state to preempt municipal authority or erode the city’s authority to govern locally, Brady said.

Regarding finance under municipal revenue, the city will oppose state mandates which do not allow the city to provide a stable source of funding to meet the needs of citizens as approved by the council, Brady said. During the discussion, the council wanted to change some of the language under finance, where it will more accurately reflect property appraised values in legislation they would favor.

Yancy made note of a general notion that commercial property owners “want their properties valued as if they were dark all the time, and taxing entities want those properties valued as if they were up and running doing business all the time.”

“I could stand with you on being against dark store valuation methodology. I think the answer is somewhere in the middle,” he said. “I do think we need to leverage our appraisal regime that we have built up to account for these things and to be fair.”

Under water rights, the city will support legislation which will establish the prioritization of water rights based on the date at which an entity’s claim to the groundwater was filed with the state of Texas, similar to the priority date system of permitting used to regulate access to surface water; and allow a municipality to count its service territory as part of an area legally controlled as far as acreage and drilling wells, according to Brady.

“Even though we are the oil center of the universe, water is your most important resource, and without it we are in deep trouble,” Maloney said during the discussion.

The city will support legislation regarding electricity that will preserve local regulatory authority, harden the state’s electric grid against blackouts, and mitigate the cost and liabilities of the outage event caused by Winter Storm Uri from being passed on to cities and residents, according to Brady.

“With electricity, I am very much in favor of making sure our electrical grid can withstand heat and cold, I think everyone is feeling the pinch if you are not in College Station,” Wright said. “I personally don’t necessarily think anything else has been done that really pushed forward to say that our grid needs to be top notch and withstand random cold as it was in December.”

Brady said local governments bear a responsibility to provide core services for the overall health and well-being of their citizens. Under growth and development, the city will oppose legislation which will erode municipal authority related to development matters, including annexation, eminent domain, zoning, regulatory takings, building codes, tree preservation and short-term rentals; and erode municipal authority over the management and control of rights-of-way, including by state of federal legislation.

“Local control is a very important thing to me and is one of the reasons I wanted to be on the city council, because I think that is the role of local government,” Smith said.

Regarding public safety, the city will support legislation which increases existing, or creates new, grant program funding to provide financial assistance to local governmental law enforcement agencies for public safety resources; including legislation to support the use and the purchase of body cameras and associated data storage costs, according to Brady.

“I think the document as it is, is very useful,” Nichols said toward the end of the discussion. “I think we have a document that is pretty much reflective of where we need to be.”