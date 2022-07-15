College Station City Council agrees to house Amazon Prime Air Drone Facility

After much back-and-forth discussion stretched from late Thursday into early Friday, the College Station City Council unanimously approved a zoning proposal to allow an Amazon Prime Air Drone Facility in the city limits.

All five council members in attendance voted for the proposal, which would allow Amazon products of a certain criteria to be delivered directly to people’s homes via drones. The proposal was brought to the community after the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the first round of rezoning at 400 Technology Parkway along Texas 6 near Texas Avenue during a June 14 meeting.

Engineering Services and Construction Inspections Manager Anthony Armstrong told the council that the applicant, Amazon, requested the zoning district change from research and development to a planned development district in order to provide small consumer aerial distribution.

Technology Parkway will be home to the drone facility, which will have three buildings to house inventory and the drone services. Armstrong said the drone only carries products 5 pounds or less and can deliver a package in less than 30 minutes within a 4-mile radius of the facility.

Amazon held posted meetings and sought feedback from neighborhoods near the potential site that belonged to the Homeowners Association [HOA], including Emerald Forest, Sandstone, Fox Fire, Amber Lake, Shadowcrest, Stonebridge, Chadwick and Woodcreek, Armstrong said.

Sean Cassidy, Amazon Prime Air director of safety and regulatory affairs, said the drones will not deliver 24/7 and will fly up to 400 feet, and could make 25 to 200 trips a day to deliver packages.

“Amazon is always innovating for our customers … we want to bring technology to the community,” he said. “These drones are designed to safely [deliver] packages to customers. … We are proud to work with [Texas] A&M in the aviation sector and later work with local foodbanks, nonprofits and summer camps at A&M. We are excited for College Station to be one of the first in the U.S. for this facility. … This location wasn’t random; we looked at communities, topography and demographics.”

During the meeting, the council heard from some HOA residents expressing concerns regarding safety, noise and privacy with drones being close to their homes.

Robin Murphy, a resident and member of the Emerald Forest Homeowners Association, spoke on behalf of a group in opposition of the drones and asked how much the Planning and Zoning Commission considered the noise level.

David McWhirter of College Station said, “we should all be skeptical of this corporation.”

Monica Williams of College Station told the council she was worried the drones may spy on her.

Patrick Williams of College Station asked the council if Amazon wanted to come to the city because of Texas A&M or because the city does not have drone regulations.

Stuart Lewis, a resident of Emerald Forest, said the reason this site was chosen was “because it was cheap.”

“This is an experimental technology … we are going to be the object of their experiment,” he said. “There should be some drone regulations enacted before this thing gets completely out of hand … develop your technology in RELLIS [Campus].”

The council had received 18 written comments about this topic and heard from numerous residents concerned about their privacy and if the drones would be able to photograph them.

Cassidy said the drones do have cameras but are used to view objects that could obstruct views and not for surveillance.

“They are safety devices … personal privacy is important. At Amazon we are about safety, efficiency and reliability,” he said.

Council members went back and forth in discussion with Cassidy about how the drones are regulated. He and acting city attorney Adam Falco notified the council that the city has no regulations regarding air rights for homeowners, but that the Federal Aviation Administration sets drone guidelines nationwide.

Members of Texas A&M University System spoke in favor of the drones being in the city, including Susan Ballanina and Billy Hamilton.

Matt Prochaska, the president/CEO of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Council, also spoke in favor.

College Station Police Chief Billy Couch and Fire Chief Richard Mann both said they did thorough research and did not find any immediate concerns with the drones.

Councilman John Nichols expressed concerns about voting against the motion.

“Clearly we are only voting on the zoning. … There are so many places in the city you could do this without asking us,” he said. “This is a secluded place and from my perspective having it across a buffer it is a good place to have it. I am hesitant to push them out into the community. Every question we have asked is about FAA.”

Council member Elizabeth Cunha expressed frustration with Amazon for not bringing a drone in person for them to view and noted they have not posted a date for residents to view how the operation will work.

“I am frustrated a drone didn’t come today so we could all see it,” she said. “The real power rests with the homeowner … the real power is yours.”

Council member Linda Harvell said she wanted Amazon to succeed here.

“But, you are going to have to show these homeowners that you will follow through with them,” she said.

Council member Dennis Maloney said because the city cannot regulate drones, they can only hope Amazon fulfills the promises it made to residents.

“I can’t control the air rights, but if there is a problem we will address it with our ordinances,” he said. “While I am uncomfortable with it … but that is the best use of zoning for that land.”

Mayor Karl Mooney agreed with the council yet expressed his concerns.

“This concerns me … and citizens have come forward to tell us to regulate drones, but the city cannot regulate drones. If Amazon were to come and not do [what it needs to], it gives us authority to contact FAA,” he said. “I am going to support this but with some concerns and a watchful eye.”

Councilman Bob Brick was absent from the meeting.