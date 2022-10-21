College Station bond projects total $90.4 million, operational expenses could affect future tax rate

The College Station City Council unanimously approved calling for a $90.4 million bond election that includes five propositions regarding fire safety improvements, transportation, sports and tourism, and park and pool improvements.

Residents can vote for or against each bond proposition individually in the November general election.

Proposition A is for fire safety improvements and totals $18 million to build Fire Station No. 7. City staff said the fire station will be placed to improve response times in the city’s southern portion.

Proposition B is for transportation and totals $16.1 million for the widening of Rock Prairie Road East corridor from Town Lake Drive to William D. Fitch Parkway. City staff said, if approved, this will transform the two-lane asphalt roadway into a four-lane concrete road with separated bike lanes and sidewalks on the sides; and the project will include a storm sewer, street lighting and a traffic signal at Town Lake.

Proposition C is for sports and tourism and totals $30.4 million for the completion of Phase 2 of Texas Independence Ball Park and improvements to Veterans Park.

Phase 2 of Texas Independence Ballpark Phase would cost $24 million to add four additional synthetic diamond fields to complete the complex’s master plan. City staff said the expansion will create sports tourism opportunities for baseball and softball tournaments, and will be in Midtown along Rock Prairie Road East.

During an Oct. 13 meeting, the council approved a $16.6 million contract with Vaughn Construction for Phase 1 of the Texas Independence Ballpark project. Phase 1 includes four baseball fields, parking, lighting, batting cages, concession and restroom space, seating, landscaping and supporting infrastructure.

City staff said if Phase 2 is not approved by voters through the bond, then it will either not be built or it will be funded another way at another time.

Improvements to Veterans Park would cost $6.4 million to renovate six fields along Harvey Road at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex. City staff said the fields will be sand capped and surfaced with hybrid grasses to improve drainage and allow for more playing time.

Proposition D is for parks improvements and redevelopment and totals $22 million for six individual projects.

Improvements to the Bachmann Little League and Senior League/Soccer Buildings would cost $7 million. City staff said the project would be to demolish the existing structures and build new facilities with expanded restrooms, concessions areas and storage.

According to city staff, the installation of pickleball/futsal courts would cost $1.7 million to install three outdoor courts for pickleball, futsal and other sports with lighting, lines and surfacing; and may also include additional parking.

The replacement of Bee Creek and Central Park Tennis Court would cost $1.7 million to reconstruct the park and courts with new playing surfaces, court lighting, fencing, netting and windscreens.

The redevelopment of Mabel Clare Thomas Park would cost $3 million to include a new pavilion with restrooms, historical/memorial elements, additional lighting, shade areas and recreational areas.

Improvements to the Lincoln Center Area would cost $1.2 million to provide restrooms at W. A. Tarrow Park and add pedestrian improvements for accessibility to the park and restrooms.

The redevelopment of Central Park Operations Shop would cost $7.4 million in order to demolish the existing structure and construct an expanded building; including secure storage, workshops, restrooms and office space for Central Park, South District and forestry crews.

Proposition E is for Mabel Clare Thomas Park Pool and totals $3.9 million to construct a swimming pool in Thomas Park with a shallow splash pad, zero-grade entry and restrooms.

Based on projections, the proposed $90.4 million in capital projects in the five propositions would be funded without a property tax rate increase; however, associated operational expenses may affect the future property tax rate, according to city staff. The estimated annual operating cost is $3,089,200 for all projects, broken down as follows:

Proposition A: $2,650,000

Proposition B: None

Proposition C: $182,500

Proposition D: $6,700

Proposition E: $250,000

Early voting runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. The general election is Nov. 8.

For more information, visit cstx.gov/our_community/2022_bond_election.