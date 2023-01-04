College Station author surprises herself by winning international writing competition

Despite suffering a recent rejection in a writing competition, Whitney Whitener challenged herself to take another bite of the apple.

Writing on the theme of beauty, the 38-year-old College Station resident defeated hundreds of writers from around the world in the Wild Atlantic Writing Awards of Ireland for flash fiction.

“I had been writing a couple short stories and I just started looking into writing fiction a bit more seriously,” Whitener said. “I had entered a different story in a writing contest through the Bryan-College Station Public Library System over the summer and I was not even selected as a finalist. There were about 30 people who entered, so it goes to show you just never know and you just have to keep going for it.”

The awards are hosted by Ireland Writing Retreat, which hosts international weeklong writing retreats every year in various countries such as Romania, Ireland and France. Whitener vied against other writers from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Scotland, England and other parts of the U.S. to win.

She didn’t visit Ireland to write and submit her piece, entering online instead. She said she was grateful to keep writing.

“When I saw that I won, I gasped a little bit and I cried a little bit and I sent a screenshot of it to everybody in my family, and I could not believe it,” she recalled. “Everyone in my family knows that I have been trying to buckle down on writing and see if I could actually get anywhere with fiction writing. I could not believe it.”

Whitener’s story entitled "Love At First Sight" has a sci-fi concept involving cerebral and ocular implants that enable people to see others for who they truly are in terms of personality, according to the Writing Retreat staff.

“That phrase ‘beauty is in the eye of the beholder’ popped into my mind. And I kept thinking about it, and that became the inspiration for the story that I wrote,” Whitener said. “I didn’t have anything prepared before I saw the prompt online.”

The competition called for a maximum of 500 words and Whitener said she was able to prepare her piece over the summer before submitting it in September. She learned last month that she won.

“I kept thinking what if it was literal and beauty was actually in the eye of the beholder,” she said. “Where we are living in the future and you could actually get something put into your eye so that your perception of beauty changes to reflect what is on the inside of the person and their personality.”

Born in Alaska and raised in California, Whitener made her way to College Station when her husband, Felipe Aburto Guerrero, became a professor in Texas A&M University's AgriLife department. Whitener spent seven years at a university in Concepción, Chile, teaching English as a foreign language before moving to Texas.

Whitener said her love of English stemmed from a young age.

“I had always been interested in writing," she said. "I am an avid reader and I remember in fifth grade when they asked us what we wanted to be when we grew up, I said I wanted to be a dentist and a children’s story writer. I think even then I had this idea that writing fiction just wasn’t practical so I needed to have some kind of career as well.”

After more than a decade of teaching, Whitener now works as a freelance writer and editor for Animation World Network, an animation news publishing group online. She also does social media managing for the Frame Gallery in Downtown Bryan.

She advised anyone trying to write to take a chance and pursue it.

“Carve out the time and just do it," Whitener said. "In the end, as lame and cliché as that sounds, you have to get to a point where you just decide to make it a priority. As a very practical person there is always a voice in the back of my head saying: ‘Is this really worth your time? You are taking away time from a job that could provide more money, or is this going to amount to anything?’

“But, if it is a dream you have always had, at some point you have to say, 'OK, I am going to go for it and carve out the time.' Even if it amounts to nothing, it is something important to me and therefore is worthy.”

To read Whitener's story “Love at First Sight,” visit irelandwritingretreat.com.