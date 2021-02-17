 Skip to main content
College Station asks water customers to reduce usage
College Station asks water customers to reduce usage

Announcement comes soon after city of Bryan also urges water conservation

The city of College Station water services department requests that customers cut back on non-essential water use due to high water demand.

The announcement comes after the city of Bryan made a similar call this morning, saying that Bryan water pressure was "critically low," putting essential services like firefighting in danger. 

As the weather has warmed slightly, the College Station press release states, pipes that were frozen are thawing, and that is likely leading to leaks driving the demand. 

If customers were flowing faucets outside to prevent freezing, that can be curtailed to a slow drip if absolutely necessary. College Station asks that people check their sprinkler systems, especially above-ground backflow preventers, as well as swimming pool equipment, for leaks. 

If a leak is identified, locate and turn off the main water source to the house. It is usually located between the house and water meter, sometimes in the same box as the meter or a nearby box. It may be in the garage or house. Turn the customer shutoff all the way to the right and call a plumber if a leak is found. The College Station release explains that the valve between the street and the meter is the angle stop and is only meant to be operated by the water utility. 

College Station water leaks can also be reported to Utility Dispatch at 855-528-4278. Choose option 2 to report a problem.

The city of Bryan earlier today said that it will announce when it is safe to begin dripping faucets and using water.

