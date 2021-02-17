College Station asks water customers to reduce usage

If customers were flowing faucets outside to prevent freezing, that can be curtailed to a slow drip if absolutely necessary. College Station asks that people check their sprinkler systems, especially above-ground backflow preventers, as well as swimming pool equipment, for leaks.

If a leak is identified, locate and turn off the main water source to the house. It is usually located between the house and water meter, sometimes in the same box as the meter or a nearby box. It may be in the garage or house. Turn the customer shutoff all the way to the right and call a plumber if a leak is found. The College Station release explains that the valve between the street and the meter is the angle stop and is only meant to be operated by the water utility.