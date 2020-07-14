Sixteen units at a College Station apartment complex have been evacuated due to a carbon monoxide leak.
According to College Station Fire Department spokesperson Stuart Marrs, shortly before 1:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, first responders were dispatched to the Sundance Apartments at 811 Harvey Road, where a carbon monoxide leak was detected. Firefighters determined the leak affected multiple apartments, and the building of 16 units were evacuated as Atmos Energy shut off the complex’s gas connection.
Marrs said that all people evacuated were recommended for hospital treatment in order to assess their level of exposure to the gas.
