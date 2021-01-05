College Station animal control searching for dog

Their partners and family members do not understand what it is like to wear an N-95 mask for 12 hours a day. Even their friends who work in hospitals do not understand the emotions associated with working in long-term care.
On Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 16.93% of the hospitalizations in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties, were related to COVID-19. Tuesday marked the eighth consecutive day of more than 15% of hospitalizations in the region being connected to COVID-19.
A surge in COVID-19-related hospitalizations across the Brazos Valley has triggered tighter restrictions on restaurants and retail businesses, closed area bars and halted elective medical procedures in the region.