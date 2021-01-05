 Skip to main content
College Station animal control searching for dog
College Station animal control officers are asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that reportedly bit someone on Sunday.

Officials said the dog was running loose at the Sausalito apartment complex on Harvey Road when the bite occurred around 3 p.m. The dog’s owner was not around.

The dog was large and brown with white spots and was wearing a blue collar.

The dog needs to be observed so authorities can rule out the possibility that the person who was bitten was exposed to rabies.

Anyone with information is asked to call 764-3600.

