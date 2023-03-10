The College Station Fire Department and city staff are going to “give it one more shot” with the city of Bryan’s Fire Department in order to come to a mutual aid agreement on how to resourcefully deliver fire and EMS services between the sister cities.

“Give it one more shot [in] recognizing that the outcome — if they can’t reach an agreement — will be quickly known and we will hear back in hopefully two to four weeks,” College Station Mayor John Nichols directed staff at Thursday night’s council meeting. “Meanwhile, you are still on auto-aid for the system that you have at the moment, and you will work toward planning how you are going to separate that to mutual aid; but not implement that at this point until you get further dialogue with our friends in Bryan.”

During the meeting that lasted until midnight, the council voted 6-1 — with Councilman William Wright against — to authorize staff to continue working with the city of Bryan toward a new interlocal agreement for fire and emergency medical services. City staff recommended automatic aid for high-acuity fire and EMS calls, mutual aid for low-acuity calls based on resource availability, and a reasonable annual financial adjustment for any imbalance in EMS service delivery.

Each College Station councilor expressed their reasoning to want to continue working out this disagreement with the BFD, so they can come to an agreement and move on. Wright explained why he believed continuing negotiations with the city of Bryan were a lost cause.

“It is very clear they do not have the coverage they need right now. I think based off of watching their [March 3 council] meeting and their quasi obsession with where we put Fire Station No. 6, I think that they bank on it,” Wright said during the meeting. “I think that is part of their overall EMS plan is that they are going to rely on auto-aid. I think it is like if [Councilman] Mark [Smith] is my neighbor, and I forget to put my trash can up after pickup and he always does it, then I am just going to stop doing it and let him do it; and that is how I feel it has become. … I feel they have made that very clear they aren’t going to reimburse it. … They have [also] made it very clear they are ready to take care of their city, and I think we should let them.”

City staff stated that discussions with the Bryan Fire Department have been ongoing since June 2021 in the need to revise the interlocal agreement that’s been in place since 1997. In November, the College Station council unanimously voted to terminate the existing agreement — which expired Friday — because they found that the cities were not equally operating available resources for EMS calls.

Under that newly expired agreement, automatic aid was utilized for all fire and EMS calls, which meant an ambulance or truck would be sent to the call location based on the closest fire station, regardless of city boundaries.

During a March 3 Bryan City Council meeting, Bryan Fire Department leaders proposed a revised mutual aid agreement to its council. DJ Capener, assistant chief of EMS for the BFD, presented the proposal to the council and went over the reasoning for a new agreement. During a Feb. 9 College Station council meeting, College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann further explained the need for a new agreement because of a 4-to-1 discrepancy in dispatched EMS calls into Bryan.

Capener said previously he believes the reasoning for the discrepancy is due to the location of College Station Fire Station No. 6, which is close to the cities' border. However, after viewing Bryan’s council meeting, Mann said that Station No. 6 was not ‘ill conceived’ as suggested by the city of Bryan, but needed for the growing area of the Northgate district on University Drive and that they were not only responding at the border but deeper into Bryan city limits.

“It was a necessary addition to the resources and it was based on solid data analytics,” he said. “And it was placed there for our department to be able to manage the service needs of our community.”

Some of the significant changes impacting automatic aid included the opening of Fire Station No. 6 in 2012, where at that time the boundary response was managed by dispatch according to the response district, Mann said; the relocation of BFD Station No. 2 in 2018 which moved further away from the southern border of Bryan city limits; and in 2016, CSFD upgraded its dispatch system which selected the closest unit, Mann said.

Through working with Bryan Fire Chief Rich Giusti, Mann said they started to take steps to reduce the number of times College Station ambulances went into Bryan. Despite efforts from Bryan to decrease those numbers, BFD’s high call volume was still shorting the number of available ambulances for College Station residents.

“They are very busy; there is no doubt their community uses their services. [BFD] has 173 calls per 1,000 population and we were at 91 [calls per 1,000 population] for 2021,” Mann told the council. “When that happens and they are out of resources, it pulls our resources and leaves less availability for the citizens of College Station.”

Jeff Kersten, College Station’s chief financial officer, explained to the council a breakdown of costs which showed how much College Station taxpayers are having to make up for the differences in unpaid EMS services by Bryan patients due to College Station ambulances being sent to Bryan.

“We are receiving money through ambulance revenues that we get as patients receive service and are billed. We receive about $2.7 million. Keep in mind though that we bill probably close to $9 million or so on an annual basis. So we are receiving about a third or so of that in revenues that we look at in our budget,” Kersten said. “If we allocate a portion of that cost for the city responses that are going into Bryan, it is a little under $500,000 is where we estimate that particular number is. In terms of the EMS service that we receive, in [FY]22 we received about $178,000. Keep in mind we billed about $517,000, but we received that lower amount of $178,000 and so the balance of that — at about $309,000 or about 63% of that total cost — was paid for by College Station taxpayers.”

In response to the discrepancy, CSFD proposed to BFD a financial reimbursement of 100% to make up the difference through a "true-up agreement." During the March 3 Bryan City Council meeting, the BFD instead proposed it pay CSFD $240 per transport of College Station EMS services into Bryan.

“What they are really proposing here would be a threshold amount to be met," Kersten said. "In other words, if we collected from the [Bryan] patient at least $240, they would owe us nothing for that. What they are saying is if [College Station] didn’t collect anything on a particular transport, [Bryan] would provide $240 to [College Station]. At the end of the day, when you look at what that threshold is, it is revenue neutral to the city of College Station; it doesn’t provide any more revenue than what we are already receiving.”

Capener previously told The Eagle that the $240 breakdown equates to $50 for each of the two paramedics, $100 for supplies and $40 an hour for the ambulance itself.

The cost per EMS call provided by CSFD averages about $1,400 to $1,650 depending on the level of service and the type of care that was received, Kersten said. On average, College Station receives about $569 per call from a patient with insurance, and College Station taxpayers make up the remaining difference of $987 with no reimbursement from the city of Bryan, he said; that $987 would shift from College Station to the city of Bryan, if they were to reimburse at 100%.

Jeff Capps, College Station’s deputy city manager, said when he looked at BFD’s council presentation at their March 3 meeting, they said their department has been "preparing for this for the last 18 months, and are ready to independently care for their citizens."

“I think it is time to go to a more of a mutual aid agreement [for EMS calls], instead of automatic aid,” he said.