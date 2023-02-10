“Two cities, one community,” is the echoed sentiment from both mayors of Bryan and College Station. However, the two cities are at odds due to a potential mile-long sewage trunk line that would be located in Bryan, but would only service College Station residents.

Since 2016, the city of College Station looked at ways it would have to expand and accommodate for growth, given that it is a college town and the population continues to grow.

In order to do that, city officials started to design phases for a sewage line that would eventually end up servicing the growth on University Drive and the Northgate District, serve Texas A&M property including Hensel Park and decommission the Hensel Park lift station, and allow investments that have currently reached $7.5 million, according to Jennifer Cain, director of capital projects for College Station.

The final phase of the sewer line has a few routes up for debate, and during a Wednesday public input meeting, Cain presented the potential options for the sewer line. The College Station City Council will ultimately decide which route will be the end result for the project.

The line would impact the Beverly Estates neighborhood in Bryan as it would travel either behind or in front of the properties in that area. According to Cain, residents were notified via mail about the project and provided a survey in October.

If the sewer line were to go in front of homes in the neighborhood, the city of College Station would have a right of way and ultimately eminent domain to put the line in that location. After meeting with the Beverly Estates Homeowners Association, Cain said they proposed an alternative route of going behind the properties. In order to do that, city staff would have to have 14 agreeable property easements from the homeowners, one of whom is former Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson, according to an editorial by Tim Bryan in Friday’s Eagle.

If the sewer line goes in front of the home, the city can utilize eminent domain, which is the legal authority that certain entities are granted that allows those entities to take private property for a public use, according to the Landowner’s Bill or Rights for the state of Texas. Private property can include land and certain improvements that are on that property. Cain said the proposed Phase 4 would only go across 24 feet along North Rosemary Drive, and the pipes would be low enough below the surface level that they would not disturb or interfere with tree roots along that road.

After hearing from concerned residents, both Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez and College Station Mayor John Nichols were asked to weigh in. Gutierrez’s main concern is that North Rosemary Drive is a historic street for the city of Bryan, as well as the neighborhood as a whole.

“When you have a whole city [College Station] that has truly ran on neighborhood integrity and conservation — and this is the first street in the city of Bryan and the most historic street in the city of Bryan — why would you hold it to a lesser standard, than you hold your own city?” he said Friday. “Me as the mayor of Bryan I would never approve of anything that we would [go] through the city of College Station that would only serve the citizens of Bryan, and not be able to tie onto it and not be able to do anything to it. This is purely a loop around that doesn’t service anything in the city of Bryan.”

He believes that College Station should consider a pump station that would avoid the proposed area entirely by going through Cooner Street in College Station.

“The least impactful would be to put a pump station, lift station there and take it down Cooner Street; tie into your deal and stay in the city of College Station, that is the best-case scenario for the city of Bryan,” Gutierrez said. “The best-case scenario for the city of College Station would be to move it downhill and take it down and go down Rosemary Drive or go down to [Burton] Creek. Whatever you do there is cause and effect to either one of those things, and we don’t want to necessarily cause the city of College Station a whole lot of extra money.”

However, Nichols and city staff believes a better option would be to utilize gravity flow and have the pipeline be underground and flow on its own.

“There is an importance of moving through a terrain that allows you to take advantage of God’s creation of the Earth and the terrain and gravity and that is a very big cost saver for cities and all cities do that, we are working with the city of Bryan to come up with solutions,” Nichols said Friday. “We wanted to use the right of way because that was the minimum amount of intrusion or eminent domain, that right of way exists … Just like any utility we have, as a city utility, like to use any right of way in any city, in our own or another one to serve our purposes and that was the original idea of the various concerns about getting from point A to point B, the right of way made the most sense.”

Nichols did however make it clear he and the council will explore all options presented by staff, and said he understands the frustration felt by residents in potentially affected neighborhoods in that they wouldn’t be serviced. However, he noted that Bryan Texas Utility lines run through College Station, and the users are not impacted by an upcharge in utility fees.

“Just like the city of Bryan through BTU won’t ask its rate payers to run high voltage power lines around the city of College Station because it is more expensive, they get the savings out of that,” he said. “I don’t see how I can ask my rate payers in the city of College Station with our wastewater people to pay an extra $2 million to $5 million to address this problem through a lift station or other things which frankly are not best practices in this case.”

Gutierrez said there is a big difference between BTU and a sewage system, “mostly the impact of it and when you put it in and install it.”

“We understand that gravity flow is the most reliable, easiest and most cost-effective way to do it, which we can appreciate that from the city of Bryan.

“It just so happened that we were approving a $6.5 million lift station the day before the [public meeting] and it took us all by surprise,” he said. “The problem that my council have and myself is that we were told ‘This was never really an option’ we were just given ‘This is what we want to do,’ to a sewer line that doesn’t serve the citizens of Bryan at all.”

Nichols also said the city of Bryan had a plan to tear up those streets themselves because they have to replace a water line in that neighborhood.

“I am sure the neighborhoods will say ‘That is OK, that is serving us’ but from the Bryan City point of view, if they coordinate their project with us, we are paying for the trenching and the boring and all of that, they are in a position to coordinate that work,” he said. “Obviously it has to be carefully coordinated with a contractor, I am sure they are going to be paying their share of something, but it really reduces the cost for the city of Bryan to replace that waterline and makes it more efficient and it disrupts the neighborhood only one time.”

Nichols said he hopes that is part of the discussion and the recognition of their “friends in the Bryan City Council.”

“And even in the neighborhood there they will get an improved water line infrastructure out of this at the same time we are doing what we’re doing, assuming we can work all of these deals out,” he said.

Regarding the potential to use a lift station, which lifts sewage from Point A to Point B to account for elevation change, Gutierrez said he understands where College Station is coming from and doesn’t want to do anything that would stop the progress of Texas A&M.

“That is the [backbone] of our whole community of Bryan and College Station, and we will do everything we can to help get that thing going. And I know we have offered to participate in that thing,” he said. “And I am finding these out — just being thrown into it — that there were deals offered early on when they first started talking about this. Apparently this has been going on for quite a long time, which is why I know there isn’t any malice in it … everybody is trying to find a solution.”

College Station City Manager Bryan Woods said no one has offered to pay the cost associated for a lift station, either from Texas A&M or the city of Bryan, nor have they asked for funding for a lift station. They have to get further in the design to determine what the difference in cost would be in utilizing a lift station or an alternative.

“We worked with the city and we also worked with the HOA and this alternate route [going in front of the residential homes] was a good option for all of us and was supported,” he said Friday. “We were frankly surprised — not at the residents, we understand the residents being concerned about a project and it not serving them, I totally get that — but we were surprised, we thought we were working in all the right way. And I still am hopeful that we will be. There is still a desire by all parties to get to a solution.”

The final design for Phase 4 was approved by the College Station City Council in the summer of 2021, Cain said, and the College Station City Council will hear the presentations again for final consideration at a later date.

For more information, contact Susan Monnat, senior project manager for College Station capital projects, by calling 764-5028, or by email at smonnat@cstx.gov.