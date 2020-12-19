College Station accepting small business grant applications

The City of College Station is accepting applications for small business economic assistance grants through Jan. 6.

Another round of applications will be open from Jan. 11 through Feb. 3.

The grants are made possible by an additional $400,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds that the city council allocated for the economic assistance grant program, according to a city blog post.

The program is meant to prevent job loss and help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants range from $10,000 to $50,000, depending on the number of full-time employees at a business.

For more information on eligibility and how to register, go to blog.cstx.gov.