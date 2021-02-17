Code Maroon: Water levels low at Texas A&M

Texas A&M issued a code maroon Wednesday afternoon urging people to avoid unnecessary use of water until further notice as campus water supplies are nearing a critically low level.

A&M's Code Maroon said the university is experiencing power outages at its water wells and widespread water leaks in campus buildings resulting in campus water supplies nearing critically low levels.

Water supplies are necessary for personal use and to support campus heating systems.

University officials are asking for strict conservation of water and postponement of any unnecessary use of water, such as laundry and showers.

Information will be shared once normal water usage can be resumed.