City of College Station elects new mayor and city council members

John Nichols was elected as the new mayor of the city of College Station on Tuesday night after collecting 63.5% of the total vote.

“I am very pleased that the voters of College Station have seemed clear to support my interest in serving as their mayor," Nichols said. "I certainly think I am in a position to hit the ground running because of my experience and current knowledge of the issues facing the council and the city.

“Once the canvasing of the votes are done and the swearing in ceremony on Nov. 21 is complete, my role as mayor will be heavily weighted in the first couple of months to getting to know the new council members as we will have three new council members. They are bringing some new and exciting ideas to council. I will certainly work with them and our current council members to make sure they have all of the information they needed to be fully engaged council members.”

His opponents, Rick Robison received 25.4% of the vote, and Jacob Randolph received 11.1% of the vote.

Nichols is retired and received his bachelor’s and Ph.D. from Cornell University. He was first elected to the City Council Place 5 position in 2012. He is a member of the Brazos County Health Department, BVSMA Agency Board of Directors and the B-CS Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Nichols said he will continue to be available to citizens if they have any city-related concerns going forward.

“I have always been responsive to phone calls and emails about city business, concerns and neighborhoods, priorities that citizens want to see us address, so nothing is going to change in that department,” he said. “I will certainly have to find my role and way of communicating with the public at large through the media and various ways; but as far as individual networks and relationships I have always been successful in that and I plan to continue to be open and transparent in my engagement with individuals.”

Nichols will precede Mayor Karl Mooney who is term limited from the position.

Robison is retired and previously served as a supervisor for the Federal Correctional Institution in Bastrop. Randolph works at Buddy’s Appliance in Bryan as a member of the sales team.

In addition to a new mayor, three new candidates will take the city council seats of Place 1, Place 2 and Place 5.

Place 1 race

Mark Smith won the Place 1 seat with a total of 56.9% of the vote. His opponent Aron Collins received 43.1%.

Smith is retired and was elected to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in January. He served as the city’s Public Works director for 16 years and another 15 years as the assistant director, and was a member of various development service groups for the city.

Collins is the owner of Comfort Keepers in College Station.

Place 2 race

William Wright won the Place 2 seat with a total of 52.4% of the vote. His opponent David Levine received 47.6%.

Wright is a production manager for Reynolds & Reynolds, and is a graduate of Texas A&M University and College Station Citizen’s Fire Academy. He was elected to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in 2021, and previously served on the Impact Fee Advisory Committee and the Citizen’s Bond Advisory Committee.

Levine is the general manager at Mercedes-Benz in College Station.

Place 5 race

Bob Yancy won the Place 5 seat with a total of 52.1% of the vote. His opponent’s Willie B. Blackmon received 13.1% of the vote; and Nicole Gallucci received 34.8%.

Yancy is retired and previously worked as public information officer for the city. He also served on the Baylor Scott & White Hospital Board for nine years and as chairman for six of those years. He is currently the Chairman of the Service Academy Selection Committee for Brazos County, and is a graduate of Texas A&M University and served in the U.S. Air Force.

Willie B. Blackmon is retired, served as a municipal court judge for 12 years for the city of Houston. Nicole Gallucci is a self-employed graphic designer.

Place 1 councilman Bob Brick is term limited and cannot run again while Place 2 councilman John Crompton is not seeking reelection.

The newly elected candidates will be sworn in on Nov. 21, according to city officials.