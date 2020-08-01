City of Bryan's Kristen Waggener honored for social media

Kristen Waggener, who serves as the City of Bryan’s communication and marketing director, has been named the Social Media Professional of the Year for 2020 by the Government Social Media Organization.
It was the top award presented at the 2020 Golden Post Awards, according to a city press release. The ceremony was held virtually in July to honor “the best government social media work in the nation.”
“[Kristen] has transformed the operations and brought razor-sharp strategy and big results to the City of Bryan’s social media presence,” Kristy Dalton, CEO of Government Social Media, said at the ceremony. “And how she still has time to answer everyone’s cry for help within the Government Social Media community before anyone else does is just beyond all of us.”
The GSMO is the first national network for U.S. local, state and regional government social media managers, the city release states.