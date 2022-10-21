City of Bryan places two city charter amendments on November ballot

The city of Bryan has two charter amendments on the November ballot, and both regard cleaning up language that conflict with state law, according to Bryan City Secretary Mary Lynn Stratta.

“These are two proposed amendments to the Bryan City Charter," she said. "Amendments to the city charter must be made by the vote of the people. Our City Attorney, Thomas Leeper, was reviewing the city charter to determine any sections that were out of compliance with state law, because we don’t like for our charter to conflict with state law. Leeper made a recommendation to the city council that they order a charter amendment election to clean up two sections of the charter. Once the voters adopt a charter, only the voters can amend the charter. There is no cost to the city should these charter amendments be approved by voters.”

Proposition A reads as follows on the ballot: “Shall Section 5 (l) entitled ‘City Council. Duties of the Mayor,’ of the Bryan City Charter be amended to remove the limitation of ‘establishment that sells alcoholic beverages’ and clarify that the Mayor may order any place of public gathering to be closed during a riot or disaster and may exercise authority granted under the Texas Disaster Act?”

“[Proposition A] as presently worded, this provision, may cause confusion by creating a mistake in impression that the mayor’s emergency authority during a disaster is limited to regulation of establishment to sell alcoholic beverages. Now that language is very antiquated and very old,” Stratta said. “What the city attorney is recommending is that this section of charter be amended to just comply with state law, to simply say that the mayor’s duties during the case of disaster are set out in the Texas Disaster Act, which is codified in Chapter 418 of the Texas Government Code. And those are the duties and responsibilities that a mayor would have in the case of a declared disaster.”

The language in this section of the charter, ‘establishment that sells alcoholic beverages,’ is antiquated language, she said. The city wants it to say is that in the case of a riot or disaster, the mayor has the authority set out by the Texas Disaster Act.

“The city attorney just felt like cleaning that up to avoid any confusion in the future, and make sure that the mayor’s duties during a disaster are limited to what state law says he or she can do,” Stratta said. “For example, let’s say we had a train derail and we had a horrible chemical spill. There could be a disaster declaration made by the mayor and he can [order] those businesses within the area of possible toxins ... closed until that chemical spill is cleaned up. Instead the way our charter is worded, he could only tell the bars and the restaurants that sell alcohol to close. This would clarify that if you are within this area that has been declared a disaster area. ... But should something like that arise, this says the mayor can do what the state law says he can do.”

Proposition B reads as follows on the ballot: “Shall Section 10 (a) of the Bryan City Charter entitled ‘Initiative. Petition,’ be amended to conform citizen petition requirements to existing State law by adding the requirement that a signer of a petition may provide the signer’s date of birth as an alternative to voter registration number and amend to clarify that the circulator of the petition that signed must also be a qualified voter of the city?”

Stratta says this proposition is to also provide clarity and allow for an easier way people can sign a petition to the city.

“Right now what our charter says is that when citizens want to submit a petition that would force an election of the voters — for the signors to that petition — their date of birth and voter registration number are required for every signer of that petition,” she said. “State law has changed and now the signers only have to put one of those: voter registration number or date of birth, in order for their signature to be counted. This is to bring this section of the charter into compliance with state law; this is one area where we cannot be more restrictive than state law.”

Stratta said adoption of this would make it easier on registered voters to circulate petitions.

“It will make it harder for us to certify them, but that is OK, that is what we are here for,” she said. “But a lot of people don’t know their voter registration number and they can’t find their card, and this makes it easier because everybody knows their date of birth.”

For more information, contact Stratta at 209-5002 or email mstratta@bryantx.gov.

Early voting runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4.

The general election is Nov. 8.

For more information, visit brazosvotes.org.