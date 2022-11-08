City of Bryan elects new mayor and city council members

Bobby Gutierrez was elected mayor of Bryan on Tuesday night, winning with 52% of the total vote.

“I feel truly great. I feel humbled and a tremendous amount of gratitude. I can’t even imagine. I am overwhelmed,” he said. “In a 150-year history, I will be the first minority mayor of the city of Bryan — which doesn’t really mean anything to me except that it truly represents what a community is and it is about giving and giving back.

"I have been heavily involved in the last 20, 30 years and I want to continue this path we have set. I want to make sure we continue what we are doing and keep everything going.

"We have watched the decline of Bryan and we have watched the resurgence of Bryan, and I want to make sure we are doing everything we can to make this thing going with the resurgence.”

Brent Hairston received 31% of the vote, and Mike Southerland received 16.7%.

Gutierrez is the owner of House of Tires and La Pistola Cattle Company, and president of Gutierrez Ventures Inc. He has been in the Single Member District 3 position since November 2020. He has served on the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission, along with the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce and Bryan Business Council.

Gutierrez also said he was excited to welcome five new council members.

“I have been blessed to serve with several of these people on Planning and Zoning. I know them in an academic sense, but I know who they are and they come prepared and these people are going to bring their views and their insight,” he said. “I am excited to lead and I am excited to be the person here who will bring consensus.”

Gutierrez will follow Mayor Andrew Nelson who is term limited from running again.

Hairston owns Perry Properties and was elected to Single Member District 5 in 2018. Southerland is retired and served on the Bryan City Council from May 2006 to November 2012 in the At-Large, Place 6 position, and 2014 to 2020 in the Single Member District 4 position.

In addition to a new mayor, five new candidates will take the city council seats of Single Member District 1, Single Member District 2, Single Member District 5 and City Council At Large (Place 6); and the Single Member District 3 seat, which is part of a special election to fill a vacancy.

SMD 1 race

Paul Torres won the Single Member District 1 seat with a total of 50.42% of the vote. His opponent Raul Santana received 49.6%.

Torres is the owner of BenRoz Construction of Bryan. He is on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and previously served on the city’s Parks and Recreation Board and the Building Standard Commission.

Santana is retired after working 30 years in the manufacturing business.

SMD 2 race

Ray Arrington won the Single Member District 2 seat with a total of 56.8% of the vote. His opponent, former councilman Rafael Peña III, received 43.1%.

Arrington is retired after serving in the United States Air Force for 23 years. He graduated from the University of Colorado in 1972 with a degree in business management. He serves on the board of directors for the American Red Cross, Heart of Texas, and serves as the president of the Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association.

Peña III currently works as a rural carrier for the United States Postal Service and previously served as councilman for District 2 from 2013-16.

SMD 3 race

Jared Salvato won the Single Member District 3 seat with a total of 66.4% of the vote. His opponent Doris Machinski received 33.4%.

Salvato works as a commercial loan officer for Guarantee Bank & Trust of Bryan and also serves on the city’s Planning and Zoning and Parks and Recreation committees. He has served for the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce ambassador program.

Machinski is retired after working in social services for 13 years.

SMD 5 race

Marca Ewers-Shurtleff won the Single Member District 5 seat with a total of 40.1% of the vote. Her opponent’s Anjuli “A.J.” Renold received 32.4% of the vote; and Kyle R. Schumann received 27.5%.

Ewers-Shurtleff has been practicing law as a solo practitioner in Downtown Bryan since January 2015. She graduated from Texas A&M University in 2006. She serves on the Bryan Business Council and the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. She has previously served on the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment, and also served as the mayor of Stratford, Texas, from May 2010 to June 2012.

Renold previously served as the executive director of the American Red Cross of Texas Chapter; she is currently serves on the board of directors.

Schumann works as a procurement specialist and project coordinator and has served as chair for the Republican Party of Precinct 70 for over a year.

At-Large, Place 6 race

Kevin C. Boriskie won the At-Large, Place 6 seat with a total of 75.3% of the vote. His opponent Patrick Giammalva received 24.7%.

Boriskie is a Texas-licensed real estate agent for Berkshire Hathaway Homes Services Caliber Realty. He is a Texas A&M graduate who has worked in communications, management and marketing. He serves as a commissioner on the city of Bryan’s Planning and Zoning Commission and Building and Standards Committee, and is a member of the BioCorridor Advisory Board.

Giammalva is retired after working in the carpet cleaning industry and as a developer.

SMD 1 councilman Reuben Marin, SMD 2 councilman Prentiss Madison and At-Large, Place 6 councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank are all term limited and could not run again.

The newly elected candidates will be sworn in on Nov. 17, according to city officials.