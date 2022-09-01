Cisneros discusses Texas Triangle at Economic Development Corporation luncheon

Bryan-College Station is the diamond in the middle of the Texas Triangle, according to Henry Cisneros, who spoke at the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation 2022 Executive Luncheon on Thursday.

The luncheon included a panel discussion on how the Texas Triangle impacts the Brazos Valley, Texas A&M University and the Texas A&M System.

Hundreds of city officials and business owners attended the luncheon at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, and heard from keynote speaker Cisneros, former San Antonio mayor and former U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Cisneros praised Texas A&M for its efforts in driving economic forces into the Texas Triangle: Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston-Galveston and San Antonio-Austin.

“Texas A&M is the largest and the most comprehensive, and incredibly important to the state of Texas,” he said. “I have no words to describe to you the significance A&M has meant to Texas and the powerhouse engine that it is for the Brazos Valley.”

Cisneros also highlighted the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation for its role in defense industries, advance manufacturing industries and biosciences in the Brazos Valley.

He said Texas is blessed to have three of the largest metropolitan areas in the country within a short distance of each other.

“It is the only state where that exists with that proximity,” he said. “We define the Texas Triangle as the metropolitan counties that surround the three points and it comes to 35 counties. Now we have 254 counties in Texas, but those 35, accounts for 66% of the population of Texas.”

He said the 19.9 million people who live in those 35 counties, produce 77% of the Gross Domestic Product of Texas.

“That is $1.3 trillion of GDP, which would make just those 35 counties the 15th largest economy in the world. … That is because 48% of the Fortune 500 are in those counties,” he said.

“The Brazos Valley should be in the business of extending the leading edge technologies that are developed in connection with A&M, and being the place from which they are distributed, to the rest of the state and the rest of the country.”

Cisneros went on to discuss ways the Brazos Valley can expand by continuing innovation and recognizing its “geographic blessing.”

“There is a lot of natural brilliance, talent, entrepreneurial, explosiveness, in the reality of A&M,” he said. “This can be the exemplar of all of those places I described earlier, that are wonderful places to live, and a wonderful and additional engine. So, it is not just the Texas Triangle, but it is the Texas Triangle with a diamond in the middle.”

Following Cisneros’ speech, Robert Allen, president and CEO of the Texas Economic Development Corporation, led the panel discussion between Cisneros and Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp.

Allen asked Sharp what the impact Texas A&M has by being in the middle of the Texas Triangle. Sharp said in response that Texas A&M and the System are good at extending their assets to those in the Texas Triangle, but had one area it could advance in.

“One place we are not quite where we need to be has to do with the medical schools — and not that we don’t have a great medical school, we do — but if you look at the University of Washington that has $1.6 billion in research, $800 million is their medical school.”

He said, “We have $1.2 billion in research and only $100 million is our medical school. Imagine if we were able to put together a deal — and we are working on it — where the medical school was the third or half of what this enterprise was about, we would be the second largest research university on planet earth.”

Allen also asked Cisneros ways in which business leaders can focus on key issues to continue the success of the Texas Triangle.

“Their objective as businesses should be to be as successful as possible and grow as much as possible,” he said.

He also said it is up to people to understand they need to adapt as they can, as the state continues to evolve.

Julie Schultz, owner of Schultz Engineering of College Station and former College Station mayor protem, said after the panel discussion that she appreciated the mention of transportation and its impact on businesses.

“I like that they are talking to the rest of the business owners and community leaders about the importance of transportation and the high speed rail,” she said.

“I also think it is really important to talk about the information that [Cisneros] gave about being able to reach back toward these big metro areas and bring business and innovation to Bryan-College Station.”