As fascinating as trains are, the sounds they make can be bothersome to many, especially when their horns wake up an entire city in the night.

The city of Bryan is in an ongoing effort to bring a quiet zone to the downtown area where around 20-plus trains use the track.

During a Tuesday night meeting, the Bryan City Council approved parts of phase one of the quiet zone which includes three crossing agreements with the Union Pacific Railroad at East 29th Street, East 24th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Street for $146,620.

Bryan City Engineer Paul Kaspar told the council that the city started the project as early as 2007.

“It wasn’t shortly before that quiet zones were really even a thing or really allowed,” he said. “We reached out and applied with the Federal Rail Administration, which is the entity that gives us the quiet zone in the end, and that application process started in 2014. The city council put together a quiet zone advisory in 2015 and so that has been the group that staff is reporting problems to.”

Mayor Bobby Gutierrez said during the discussion they wanted to address this situation to set some facts straight.

“When we were looking at this thing back when, way before me, and all of the improvements that were made in Downtown Bryan … the biggest thing they were talking about was the train whistle," the mayor said. "While some on social media say it is very nice and quaint, when you are there it is not so nice and quaint when it is happening to you. It is still going to be loud, there are still going to be trains coming through whether we have residential developments or whether we have retail, but it will be something that will be livable.

“One of the biggest complaints we had with our hotel when the city actually ran the [La Salle] Hotel, was that people would come in and want to stay at this great hotel in Downtown Bryan and they would literally be there for one night because they couldn’t stand it as the train whistle blew all night. So they would check out and go somewhere else. What we are doing and with the development and redevelopment of the La Salle Hotel, it was one of the things we promised to do and help them out and try to get to a quiet zone.”

Following the meeting, Kaspar defined a quiet zone as a Federal Rail Administration program, in which it has a federal train horn rule regarding when the train blows its horn.

“You can’t make a train quiet 100%, the rumble, engine, and noise will all still be there," Kaspar said. "But that horn that blows at 100 decibels or more, and they hold on it as they cross on each downtown crossing that they blow for minutes, that is what we are seeking to have quieted is the horn.

“In order to get a quiet zone, there is an entire process outlined in the federal regulations and there are steps that you do. We make the intersections safer by doing things on the auto side of the thing rather than the track side. We make it safer by making sure that the cars have less chance of going around a downed arm, crossing the tracks.”

Kaspar said it is a nationwide phenomenon where cars will try to beat the train by going around the two arms. Currently, the city has built raised medians as it discourages that behavior.

Kaspar said the city will install traffic signals on the two entrances as they connect to Finfeather Road on one side and South Main Street and South College on the other.

“Those signals get all coordinated on the arms that come down that allow us to make sure all of the cars get off of the tracks before the train arrives,” he said. “There is something called a wayside horn which is a loudspeaker on a pole that points at a car sitting there at a crossing, so it replaces the train horn and it produces similar volume. But its cone of volume is pointed directly at the car sitting there trying to cross the tracks and not at 360 degrees off of the locomotive.”

This is a much quieter horn, Kaspar said, and the city has one planned at Pease Street, where a resident would cross the tracks to go to Woodson Lumber Yard.

“Some communities put a ton of these wayside horns at every crossing,” he said. “They don’t have to build these other medians and safety improvements that we are doing; but we chose to do that because we still have to maintain some 20 odd locations of those horns downtown.”

The city has three more locations, a total of six, that are a part of the phase one improvements; there is a phase two improvement, and the Groesbeck improvements.

“There are three phases, we just didn’t want to call Groesbeck phase three because we wanted to do it first," Kaspar said. "But we have yet to get the authority from Union Pacific to go in there in the right of way and make the improvements. We took the first agreements we got from Union Pacific in 2022, we still have more to go.”

Kaspar said the entire quiet zone project may take another two to three years depending on how quickly the project progresses.